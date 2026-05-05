WIRE TERMINAL PRODUCTS FOR STANDBY GENERATOR MANUFACTURERS

BRADENTON, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ETCO Inc. has introduced a full line of wire terminal products manufactured in the USA for standby generators that are offered as a single SKU to simplify OEM purchasing and inspection procedures.

Supplied loose or in strip form for automated processing, ETCO Standby and Portable Generator Terminal Products for OEMs are all manufactured in the USA, conform to critical ISO specifications, and are RoHS compliant.

ETCO Standby and Portable Generator Terminal Products for OEMs are all made in the USA, conform to critical ISO specifications, and are RoHS compliant. Offered as a single SKU to simplify ordering and inspection, products include lead-free battery top post terminals, ignition and spark plug terminals with high retention clips, locking ring terminals featuring serrated teeth for a sure grip, insulated terminals, and cord components.

Supplied loose or in strip form for automated processing, ETCO Standby and Portable Generator Terminal Products have an F-Crimp for a more secure connection and permit faster automated wire processing speeds with less fracturing, better wire deformation, and a more distinct bellmouth. All conform to ISO 9001:2015, ISO/TS 1649:2002, and more.

ETCO Standby and Portable Generator Terminal Products are priced according to terminal type and quantity. Custom designed terminals are a specialty.

For more information contact:

ETCO Incorporated

Sean Dunn, VP Marketing

3004 62nd Avenue East

Bradenton, FL 34203

(800) 689-3826

Email: [email protected]

www.etco.com

SOURCE ETCO Incorporated