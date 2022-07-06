Electrical Explosion Proof Equipment Market - Segmentation by Application (industrial and non-industrial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America)| Market Research Insights highlight Increasing demand for safety in industrial operations as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

Electrical Explosion Proof Equipment Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Pepperl+Fuchs SE

R&M Electrical Group Ltd.

R. STAHL AG

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Siemens AG

WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 58% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for electrical explosion-proof devices are China and India. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. During the forecast period, more plants and facilities will be established in APAC as a result of large corporations need to meet the region's growing population.

Furthermore, countries such as China, the US, Germany, India, and Russian Federation are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Electrical Explosion Proof Equipment Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

Industrial will significantly increase its market share of electrical explosion-proof equipment during the anticipated term. Throughout the projected period, it is anticipated that the global market for industrial applications of electrical explosion-proof equipment would expand steadily. The rise in the adoption of electrical explosion-proof equipment across industries will be influenced by increasing industrial automation and the necessity for safety precautions at the workplace.

Key Market Driver:

The growing demand for safety in industrial operations is one of the main factors propelling the electrical explosion-proof equipment market's expansion. All industries now consider environmental, health, and safety standards to be essential requirements. Industries are taking action to increase process safety in the hopes that doing so will increase employee productivity. Other reasons driving the need for increased focus on industrial safety include an increasingly younger generation workforce, industrial operations in remote locations, and the high price of sophisticated machinery.

The growing emphasis on explosion prevention as well as the increased need for emergency response systems and safety sensors are significant factors propelling the market for electrical explosion-resistant equipment.

