Electricity Trading Market to grow by USD 111.34 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The rise in companies' collaborations to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electricity trading market is expected to grow by USD 111.34 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period. To find a preview of the market overviews, market drivers, opportunities, and potentials request free sample report

Electricity Trading Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electricity Trading Market 2023-2027

The electricity trading market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified companies. The global off-grid electricity trading market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the rise in company collaborations. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. BP Plc, Deutsche Borse AG, Equinor ASA, Euronext N.V., Fortum Oyj, Intercontinental Exchange Inc., Japan Electric Power Exchange, NTPC Ltd., Power Exchange India Ltd., Tata Power Co. Ltd., Vattenfall AB, Axpo Holding AG, Energy Trading Co. Sro, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd., JSW STEEL Ltd., Manikaran Power Ltd., Next Kraftwerke GmbH, PTC India Ltd., Statkraft AS, and VECO Power Trading LLC

Major Companies and Key Offerings:

Deutsche Borse AG- The company offers Electricity trading services under the subsidiary European Energy Exchange AG.

Equinor ASA - The company offers Electricity trading services under the subsidiary of Mondi plc.

Electricity Trading Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis

By Type

The day-ahead trading segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Day-ahead trading refers to day-ahead electricity transactions conducted on exchanges such as the Paris European Electricity Exchange, ViennaEXAA Energy Exchange, or OTC Trading through signed contracts. Day-ahead trading are voluntary, financially binding exchange of electricity in which sellers and buyers exchange an amount of electricity needed for the next day.

By Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Europe is also a region that offers important growth opportunities to manufacturers, it is among the three biggest markets of electricity trading in the world. In Europe , there are many associations of energy traders that guarantee a level playing field for electricity prices.

Other regions include Europe, North America, South America , and Middle East and Africa

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global electricity trading market by value?

What will be the size of the global electricity trading market in 2027?

How has the industry performed over the last 5 years?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global electricity trading market?

What main segments make up the global electricity trading market?

Electricity Trading Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 111.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.92 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BP Plc, Deutsche Borse AG, Equinor ASA, Euronext N.V., Fortum Oyj, Intercontinental Exchange Inc., Japan Electric Power Exchange, NTPC Ltd., Power Exchange India Ltd., Tata Power Co. Ltd., Vattenfall AB, Axpo Holding AG, Energy Trading Co. Sro, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd., JSW STEEL Ltd., Manikaran Power Ltd., Next Kraftwerke GmbH, PTC India Ltd., Statkraft AS, and VECO Power Trading LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

