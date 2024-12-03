Kia's record November sales increased 20-percent over 2023 marking best-ever November sales total in company history

All-time best any month sales total for the Telluride SUV

Best-ever November for Kia's utility and electrified offerings

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America achieved its best-ever November sales, with 70,107 units sold—marking a 20-percent increase over November 2023 and surpassing 70,000 sales in a single November for the first time. This achievement was also highlighted by record-breaking monthly sales for the Telluride SUV.

ELECTRIFIED LINEUP AND UTILITY VEHICLE DEMAND POWERS KIA AMERICA TO BEST NOVEMBER SALES IN COMPANY HISTORY

Kia's SUV models and electrified vehicles experienced significant growth, with increases of 38-percent and 45-percent respectively compared to the same period last year, driving the highest sales figures ever recorded for November. Individually, the Carnival MPV, all-electric EV6, Sportage (combined ICE, HEV and PHEV), Telluride, and K4/Forte set new November records, up 45-, 46-, 28-, 31-, and 12-percent, respectively, over the same period last year.

Kia has achieved a remarkable milestone by recording a 20-percent year-over-year increase in retail sales, excluding fleet sales, for the second consecutive month, setting a new record for November sales. Sales of SUVs and electrified models accounted for 75-percent and 16-percent of Kia's overall November total.

"Kia is clearly a brand on the move with world-class ICE and electrified vehicles that far exceed consumer expectations that have helped us achieve back-to-back monthly sales records in Q4," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "The Telluride has had an immeasurable impact on Kia since launching in 2019, and to reach all-time best monthly sales in 2024 speaks to its enduring appeal. And with five all-new and significantly redesigned vehicles recently unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show, we have no plans of slowing down."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:

At the 2024 LA Auto Show, Kia unveiled the latest generation of the Sportage SUV, Kia's longest-running nameplate and most popular model. The 2026 Sportage delivers more of everything for today's savvy, adventurous consumers across three distinct powertrain variants – ICE, Turbo Hybrid (HEV), and Turbo Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) – with an expansive trim range that includes the rugged and capable X-Line and X-Pro Prestige trims.





In addition, the high-performance 2026 Kia EV9 GT SUV and the significantly refreshed Kia EV6 were also unveiled at the at the show. With a Kia-estimated 501 horsepower 1 propelled through dual electric motors mounted front and rear, the EV9 GT is targeted to hit 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds 2 and represents the most powerful three-row SUV Kia has ever produced. The 2026 EV6 features updated front and rear designs, enhanced premium interior touches, and newly packaged trim levels with added features and amenities. The EV6 continues to strengthen its position in the CUV and EV segments by building on its award-winning formula.





Kia returned to the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas with two concepts that offered a peek into the future when vehicles will offer the ultimate in capability, adaptability, utility and organization, all with an eye on innovation. The two Kia concepts – the EV9 ADVNTR CONCEPT EV SUV and the PV5 WKNDR CONCEPT EV VAN – represented "leveled up" versions of the brand's rugged and capable utility vehicles which have long been known for being versatile, adaptable and comfortable and for suiting the needs of a wide range of consumers.



MONTH OF NOVEMBER YEAR TO DATE Model 2024 2023 2024 2023 EV9 2,155 5 20,066 5 EV6 1,887 1,290 19,604 17,630 Rio 0 1,785 1,917 25,525 K4/Forte 11,005 9,849 127,867 114,377 K5 6,378 5,112 40,672 59,906 Stinger 0 20 0 5,441 Soul 4,031 3,601 48,747 57,864 Niro 1,624 2,366 28,302 33,859 Seltos 3,778 4,214 56,221 55,628 Sportage 14,051 11,010 146,490 129,647 Sorento 8,705 6,872 85,722 80,886 Telluride 11,568 8,810 103,016 101,324 Carnival 4,925 3,404 44,561 40,084 Total 70,107 58,338 723,185 722,176

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

*Certain 2025 EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV/PHEV), Sorento (excludes HEV/PHEV), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Based on preliminary manufacturer estimates.

2 Based on internal Kia testing. Actual results may vary depending on options, driving conditions, driving habits, and your vehicle's condition. Verification of these results should not be attempted. Always drive safely and obey all traffic laws.

