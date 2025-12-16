Electrify America Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management System

The global distinction reflects the organization's core commitment to quality, consistency, and providing an excellent customer experience.

RESTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify America has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification from Intertek, affirming that the company's quality management system adheres to the internationally recognized standard for quality applicable to the development, deployment, and operational management of an EV charging infrastructure network. This also includes operations, maintenance, customer service, network systems, product and program management, engineering, developing, validating, and monitoring hardware and software/firmware solutions. This global framework for efficient quality management helps organizations deliver consistent quality products and services.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do," said Robert Barrosa, CEO of Electrify America. "Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification demonstrates our commitment to internationally recognized quality management system standards. It's not just about meeting a standard—it's about setting the standard for the industry and helping make EV adoption easier and more accessible for everyone."

ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized quality management standard, awarded to organizations that demonstrate seven quality management principles, including customer confidence, process improvement, and continuous optimization through routine audits and reviews. ISO is an independent, non-governmental body that develops global standards to promote quality, safety, and efficient practices across industries.

Electrify America's growing charging network spans over 1,000 charging stations and more than 5,000 chargers across 47 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. Its Hyper-Fast charging stations are preferred by millions of electric vehicle drivers and hundreds of trusted brands for a consistent and seamless experience.

