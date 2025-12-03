This initiative has powered more than 549 million EV miles since launch, across 27 states and two Canadian provinces.

RESTON, Va., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify America, the largest open Hyper-Fast charging network in the U.S., and Simon®, a global leader in retail real estate, celebrate their ongoing collaboration to expand access to electric vehicle (EV) charging at Simon properties in convenient locations. Since Electrify America and Simon's first joint effort in 2018 at Gulfport Premium Outlets®, the companies have integrated EV charging with premier shopping, dining, and entertainment, giving customers the convenience of a single destination.

Electrify America and Simon® Collaboration Surpasses 500 Hyper-Fast Chargers | Pictured: Electrify America Station - Fashion Valley Mall

"Surpassing 500 Hyper-Fast chargers across 105 stations at Simon properties is a significant milestone," said Anthony Lambkin, vice president of operations at Electrify America. "By placing Hyper-Fast charging at premier retail destinations, we're making it easier for EV drivers to charge where life happens while supporting the transition to electric mobility."

To date, the Electrify America and Simon alliance has delivered:

500+ individual Hyper-Fast chargers across 105 stations, 27 states, and two Canadian provinces*

189+ kilowatt-hours of energy dispensed since launch*

549+ million EV miles powered since launch*

One of the latest examples of the collaboration's impact is the large-format charging station with 20 Hyper-Fast chargers at Simon's Fashion Valley™ in San Diego, California. By expanding access to Hyper-Fast charging at premier retail destinations, Electrify America and Simon provide EV drivers with more opportunities to charge where shopping, dining, and entertainment come together. With Hyper-Fast chargers capable of speeds up to 350 kilowatts (kW), compatible vehicles can charge in as little as 20 minutes, enhancing convenience while supporting the growing adoption of electric vehicles.

"At Simon, we strive to offer high-value amenities that elevate the shopping experience," said Daniel Segal, vice president of business development at Simon. "Working with Electrify America allows us to provide visitors the convenience of Hyper-Fast EV charging in locations where they can shop, dine, and recharge all in one visit."

To make EV charging more seamless for EV drivers, the Electrify America mobile app allows drivers to locate chargers, view pricing, initiate sessions, and monitor progress. All stations also support Plug &Charge technology for compatible vehicles, allowing EV drivers to simply plug in to start a charging session without pulling out a card or phone.

* Network data reflects Electrify America, Electrify Commercial, and Electrify Canada.

This is based on internal data and intended for informational purposes only.

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, the largest open Hyper-Fast charging network in the U.S., is investing more than $2 billion in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure and access. The investment enables millions of Americans to charge with confidence and discover the benefits of electric driving on our coast–to–coast network of highway and community chargers.

Electrify America's Hyper-Fast network currently operates in 47 states and the District of Columbia, supporting increasing ZEV adoption with a network that is convenient, technologically advanced and built for customers.

Electrify Commercial® provides expert solutions for businesses looking to develop electric vehicle charging programs.

For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com and media.electrifyamerica.com.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe, and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

