Electrify America Named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business List in the Best in Innovation Category

The recognition honors companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins.

RESTON, Va., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify America has been named to the Inc. Best in Business list in the Best in Innovation category. The Inc. Best in Business awards celebrate projects and initiatives that were business wins for the company over the past year. The Best in Innovation category recognizes groundbreaking innovations, inventions, or products of all types that deliver meaningful outcomes for both the business and the broader industry.

Electrify America received the Best in Innovation honor for its battery energy storage system (BESS) rollout, a solution that helps enable Hyper-Fast electric vehicle (EV) charging in areas with limited grid capacity. By storing energy during low usage periods and discharging it during high demand, BESS can help bring Hyper-Fast charging to locations where traditional infrastructure alone cannot meet demand.

"Smart energy solutions can provide more charging access for more drivers," said Rob Barrosa, president and CEO of Electrify America. "Our BESS deployment is one example of how we pair innovation with practical challenges on the ground. It's helping us build stations in places that once seemed out of reach and strengthening the foundation for a more resilient charging network."

To date, Electrify America has more than 170 BESS deployed nationwide, totaling over 65,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of installed energy storage. This innovation helps reduce strain on the electrical grid, shorten station deployment timelines, and expand charging accessibility for EV drivers.

"Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year. Some unveiled groundbreaking innovations while others launched savvy marketing campaigns or strategically implemented AI in their companies," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "No matter what their business win looked like, their projects and initiatives had a sizable impact on their company and even on their industry at large, making them worthy of this honor."

BESS enables Electrify America to deliver an uncompromised 350 kW charging experience to more customers. One example is Electrify America's first megawatt (MW)-level BESS in Baker, California, which integrates 1.5 MW of energy storage, solar support, and advanced controls technology to power up to 12 Hyper-Fast chargers. This megawatt-scale BESS-supported architecture allowed Electrify America to expand a critical charging hub between Los Angeles, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada, improving access for customers.

Inc.'s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, the largest open Hyper-Fast charging network in the U.S., is investing more than $2 billion in Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure and access. The investment enables millions of Americans to charge with confidence and discover the benefits of electric driving on our coast–to–coast network of highway and community chargers.

Electrify America's Hyper-Fast network currently operates in 47 states and the District of Columbia, supporting increasing ZEV adoption with a network that is convenient, technologically advanced, and built for customers.

Electrify Commercial® provides expert solutions for businesses looking to develop electric vehicle charging programs.

For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com and media.electrifyamerica.com.

