Electrify America Introduces New Pricing Structure Featuring Kilowatt-Hour Pricing in 23 States and District of Columbia; Reduced Rates for States with Minute-Based Pricing

RESTON, Va., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify America today introduced a new pricing structure designed to provide electric vehicle (EV) owners with consistent and transparent rates across its public brand-neutral fast-charging network.

Customers will now experience more competitive rates and overall savings in most cases as Electrify America now offers kilowatt-hour (kWh) pricing, depending upon the state where the EV is charged. Plus, all session fees have been eliminated.

Kilowatt-Hour Pricing - Rates as Low as $0.31 Cents Per kWh Link to Map

Electrify America will now charge customers in 23 states plus the District of Columbia by the kilowatt-hour. This update reflects a growing preference by EV drivers for kWh pricing, which bills customers by the quantity of energy they use to charge their vehicle, similar to gas station pricing on a per-gallon basis. More than 78 percent of charging on the Electrify America network takes place in states where kWh pricing will be implemented. Rates start at $0.31 per kilowatt hour. For complete details, visit electrifyamerica.com/pricing.

In the remaining states where the company operates, Electrify America will continue to offer pricing on a per-minute basis with customers billed for the time spent charging. The network is introducing a simplified per-minute pricing structure with two power levels and reduced per-minute rates across the board, replacing the previous three-tiered power level pricing. Rates start as low as $0.12 per minute.

The simplest way to access these new competitive prices is by downloading the Electrify America mobile app which makes charging with Electrify America even easier. EV drivers can find a charging station, identify the number of chargers currently available, begin a charging session and track its progress – all from the mobile app.

Complete pricing information is available at ElectrifyAmerica.com/pricing and on the Electrify America mobile app.

"Electrify America has listened to feedback from electric vehicle owners, potential customers, and longtime industry advocates. As a result we have developed a new pricing structure that is fair, consistent, and recognizes the increasing customer demand for kilowatt-hour pricing," said Giovanni Palazzo, president and chief executive officer of Electrify America. "With the new pricing, we deliver a simplified charging experience that shows new and existing customers how easy it is to own an EV."

As the largest open DC fast charging network in the U.S., Electrify America is committed to offering a streamlined and transparent pricing structure that allows drivers to be confident in and satisfied with their charging experience. Outside of new prices, customers will enjoy the same premium and convenient charging experience at Electrify America's more than 470 charging stations with over 2,000 DC fast chargers.

Electrify America continues to expand its public network of ultra-fast EV chargers with a goal to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging station sites with about 3,500 chargers by December 2021.

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, the largest open DC fast charging network in the U.S., is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. Electrify America expects to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging stations with about 3,500 DC fast chargers by December 2021. During this period, the company will be expanding to 29 metros and 45 states, including two cross-country routes, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly. Electrify America's Electrify Home® offers home charging solutions for consumers with flexible installation options. For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com and media.electrifyamerica.com.

SOURCE Electrify America, LLC

Related Links

http://www.electrifyamerica.com

