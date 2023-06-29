Electrify America to add North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector by 2025

Electrify America continues to support CCS-1 plug standard while adding the availability of the NACS connector

RESTON, Va., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify America announced today it will add the North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector to Electrify America and Electrify Canada's fast charging networks as part of the company's commitment to broaden charging solutions for electric vehicle (EV) drivers today and in the future.



Electrify America will continue to provide the Combined Charging System (CCS-1) connector throughout its network as it transitions to also support automakers adding NACS charging ports. The company will work to offer a NACS connector option at existing and future charging stations by 2025 to make charging as convenient as possible for EV owners.

"Since our founding, we have focused on building an inclusive and open hyper-fast charging network to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles," said Robert Barrosa, president and CEO of Electrify America. "We look forward to continuing to support industry-wide standards that increase vehicle interoperability and streamline public charging."

In addition to working with The Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) and SAE International, Electrify America is participating in the newly created National Charging Experience Consortium (ChargeX), which will focus on strengthening the national charging infrastructure and improving the EV ownership experience.

As e-mobility accelerates, Electrify America will continue to deliver what the customers need. The addition of the NACS connector continues Electrify America's commitment to drive EV adoption forward and its focus on providing ultra-fast charging for all EVs. The fast-charging network has more than 850 charging stations with about 4,000 individual chargers in the United States and Canada. Electrify America and Electrify Canada stations feature chargers at 150 kilowatts (kW) and 350kW, some of the fastest charging speeds available today.

By opening up Electrify America's fast charging network to the hundreds of thousands of current and future EV drivers, it will support the EV industry growth by providing more charging options. As the company's inclusion of the NACS connector continues to evolve, Electrify America will share further updates on its progress, along with current and future station update plans over the coming months.

About Electrify America
Electrify America LLC, the largest open DC fast charging network in the U.S., is investing more than $2 billion in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of ultra-fast community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. Electrify America currently operates in 46 states and the District of Columbia, supporting increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly.

Electrify America earned the 2020 and 2021 "EV Charging Infrastructure Best-in-Test" award from umlaut, an infrastructure and benchmarking specialist, now part of Accenture, as published in Charged Electric Vehicles Magazine. Electrify America's Electrify Home® offers home charging solutions for consumers with flexible installation options. Electrify Commercial® provides expert solutions for businesses looking to develop electric vehicle charging programs. For more information, visit media.electrifyamerica.com.

