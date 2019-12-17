Electrify America to Install EV Charging Stations at Bank of America Financial Center Locations

RESTON, Va., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify America, a leader in ultra-fast charging for electric vehicles (EV), announced today that it is teaming up with Bank of America, one of the world's leading financial institutions, to install electric vehicle charging stations at select financial center locations across the U.S. This marks the first time Electrify America will install EV charging stations at a bank location, further adding convenient options for consumers who drive battery electric vehicles.

"As we continue to offer more convenient places to build new charging stations, Bank of America was a natural fit," said Brendan Jones, chief operating officer at Electrify America. "As one of the largest banks in the country, its locations enable current and future EV drivers to save time by charging their vehicles while visiting a financial center. These new charging sites are also open to any EV driver needing a convenient place to charge their vehicle."

Approximately 40 EV charging stations with a total of 140 EV chargers will be available for use by the end of 2020 at select Bank of America financial center locations in California, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Oregon, Washington, Virginia, and Massachusetts.

Through Electrify America's focus on future and present-day electric vehicles, Bank of America customers will be able to access ultra-fast charging systems with the latest charging technology available with a range in power from 150 kilowatt (kW) to 350kW. With an electric vehicle capable of accepting a 350kW charge, EV drivers can add up to 20 miles of range per minute as a result of Electrify America's ultra-fast chargers technology.

"We are focused on making it easier and more convenient for our clients to connect with us in any manner they choose, and we're pleased to partner with Electrify America to offer on-site EV charging stations," said David Tyrie, head of advanced solutions and digital banking at Bank of America. "A low-carbon lifestyle is important to our bank and to the communities we serve, and we are committed to developing and supporting initiatives that can lead to a more sustainable future."

In addition to this initiative to bring low-carbon EV chargers to its financial center locations, Bank of America is an EV100 member and has also installed EV charging stations at employee offices. Currently the company has more than 100 EV charging ports installed at office locations for employee use with more installations planned in 2020. Bank of America also provides a reimbursement to employees who choose to purchase or lease an approved electric vehicle.

To locate a charging station and its associated power levels, electric vehicle drivers should check the Electrify America mobile app or the website at https://www.electrifyamerica.com/locate-charger.

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, the largest open DC fast charging network in the U.S., is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. Electrify America expects to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging station with about 3,500 chargers by December 2021. During this period, the company will be expanding to 29 metros and 45 states, including two cross-country routes, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly. For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com . For media, visit www.media.electrifyamerica.com .

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management, and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 2,400 lending centers, 2,600 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and 1,900 business centers; approximately 16,600 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with nearly 38 million active users, including approximately 29 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

