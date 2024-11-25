Electrify America's Top Tips for Your Next EV Road Trip

RESTON, Va., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As electric vehicle (EV) road trips become more popular, a little preparation can go a long way in getting you to your destination smoothly. Whether heading to a family gathering or exploring scenic routes, these practical tips help you to have a fun and relaxing journey.

Electrify America road trip tips for EV drivers.

Map Out Your Journey

Plan your charging stops and consider a backup plan in case you need it. Electrify America is the largest open Hyper-Fast network in the U.S., with over 1,000 charging stations in North America * to choose from. Check the Locate a Charger map or the Electrify America app to find charging locations and view charger availability.



Know Your EV

Understand your vehicle's range, charging speed, and other key capabilities. Some EVs have a preconditioning feature that warms or cools the battery to the optimal temperature for charging, making charging and battery performance more efficient in extreme weather. Check your owner's manual for instructions on the availability of preconditioning, and how to use it if available.



Charge Up & Pack Up

Start with a full charge and pack the essentials: snacks, phone chargers, and anything else to keep you comfortable.



Keep Time in Mind

To stay on schedule, factor in time for traffic or potential station charging. Use the time to take a break, stretch your legs, or grab a bite to eat at nearby amenities. Building extra time into your plan can help ensure you arrive relaxed.



Charge Efficiently

Charging up to 80% State of Charge (SOC) helps save time, as many EVs slow their charging rate after this point. This gets you back on the road faster and reduces wait times at busy stations. Learn more about using our charging stations here.



Beat the Cold

If you're expecting colder temperatures, review our cold weather tips to optimize your EV's performance. Read Electrify America's cold weather tips here.

For more tips on achieving the best charging experience, CLICK HERE. With these tips in mind, you're ready to hit the road with confidence and enjoy the unique journey that EV travel offers.

*Includes chargers powered by Electrify America. Electrify Commercial and Electrify Canada.

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, the largest open DC fast charging network in the U.S., is investing more than $2 billion in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of ultra-fast community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. Electrify America currently operates in 47 states and the District of Columbia, supporting increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly.

Electrify Commercial® provides expert solutions for businesses looking to develop electric vehicle charging programs.

For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com and media.electrifyamerica.com.

