The number one premium hydration beverage is making it easier to stay stocked, rolling out Strawberry Kiwi in a 12-oz multipack built for fridge-ready, everyday instant hydration.

HOUSTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolit® – the premium hydration beverage – is expanding its top-ranking multipack sports drink lineup with the launch of its 12-oz Strawberry Kiwi six-pack, on shelves at Kroger, H-E-B, and Publix now.

Electrolit® Adds Strawberry Kiwi to Fast-Growing 12-oz 6-Pack Line, Rolling Out at Kroger, H-E-B, and Publix

The brand's new Strawberry Kiwi six-pack joins its growing multipack lineup, which debuted in March 2025 with Grape, Blue Raspberry, and Strawberry Banana Zero. The expansion builds on existing consumer behavior, with recent Numerator data showing core Electrolit drinkers already purchase more than four 21-oz grab-and-go single bottles per trip. By adding a convenient multipack option alongside its single bottles, Electrolit is meeting those high-demand shoppers where they are, while helping propel the format to a top-ranking sports drink multipack in major retailers nationwide. The result is hydration that can be purchased in bulk format, designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life, from workdays and workouts to weekend play.

Electrolit contains magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium, chloride, sodium lactate and glucose for electrolyte absorption.

Multipacks play an increasingly important role in how consumers purchase and use hydration beverages. The 12-oz format supports routine consumption, pantry stocking, and shared household use, offering flexibility beyond single-serve, immediate-consumption occasions. The multipack format also aligns with shopper preferences for functional beverages that can be consumed across multiple moments throughout the day.

Strawberry Kiwi is one of Electrolit's most established flavors, and its introduction in the 12-oz six-pack broadens access to the flavor in a format designed for repeat purchase and at-home consumption. In addition to the new multipack, Strawberry Kiwi is available in a 21-oz single-serve bottle and as electrolyte powder mixes sold on Amazon.

With this launch, Electrolit continues to focus on hydration solutions and packaging formats that align with evolving grocery and beverage shopping behaviors.

For more information, visit www.electrolit.com or follow along on Instagram or Facebook.

About Electrolit

Electrolit® is a premium hydration beverage designed for everyday hydration needs, including use before, during, or after physical activity and during warm-weather or on-the-go occasions. Founded in Mexico in 1950, Electrolit is enjoyed by a broad range of consumers with active and busy lifestyles. Electrolit contains magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium, chloride, sodium lactate and glucose for electrolyte absorption, and is offered in a variety of flavors and formats. Electrolit is available nationwide through grocery, convenience, national retail, and online channels, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-Eleven, and other retailers. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa, a pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America. Electrolit is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All trademarks are property of their respective owners. Learn more at www.electrolit.com.

Media Contact

Bethany Willetts

[email protected]

SOURCE Electrolit