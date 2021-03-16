Electrolit Hydration Beverage Launches Zero Calorie Line Nationwide

"Over the past year, consumers have increasingly looked at their health as a long-term investment, and they are calling for lower sugar, lower calorie options to achieve their hydration goals," said Caridad Ochoa, Commercial Director with Electrolit. "We all know that hydration is critical to function at our best, and with our Zero line, we can reach a new set of health-minded consumers seeking premium hydration."

Electrolit Zero will be available in three new flavors: Berry Blast, Lemon Breeze and Fruit Punch Splash. Manufactured with a slightly modified formula, Electrolit Zero will maintain the integrity and scientifically backed ingredients of the current line, with ingredients like magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate for fast, effective hydration.

Consumers will recognize Electrolit's iconic square bottle and logo on the Zero bottles, with an added Zero label.

Electrolit continues to grow their national footprint and will extend their Zero line to select current retailers, including 7-11, HEB, AMPM, among others. Electrolit can also be purchased at Walmart, Kroger, and more, and through online channels. For more information, visit https://electrolit.com/ or follow them on Instagram or Facebook .

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, hangovers, or sickness. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in nine delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

