Electrolit Hydration Beverage Unveils New Mango Flavor.

The Tropical Fruit Flavored Electrolit will be Exclusively Available at 7-Eleven this Summer

CERRITOS, Calif., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients – announced today the launch of its newest flavor, Mango. This fruity new flavor joins the global brand's now 15-strong line of hydration beverages. Launching May 19, Electrolit Mango will be exclusively available in 1,200 7-Eleven, Stripes, and RaceTrac stores nationwide.

"With warmer spring months upon us, we are excited to bring the new Mango flavor that provides pharmaceutical-grade hydration to Electrolit fans across the country," said Jake Sloan, Sr. Marketing Director of Electrolit USA. "At the same time, we are deepening our relationships with major convenience stores, including strengthening our longstanding retail partnership with 7-Eleven, by bringing Electrolit's limited edition Mango Flavor exclusively to 7-Eleven this summer. We love partnering with our retailers to develop exclusive collaborations that excite consumers, and have plans to go even bigger very soon."

Electrolit Mango is a classic convenience store take on Electrolit's tried and true formula. Each 21 fl. Oz serving of Electrolit contains 326 mg of electrolytes alongside real glucose- a natural source of energy that boosts the body's recovery from dehydration. Every bottle is carefully constructed in a state-of-the-art facility with a fully automated and integrated manufacturing process. With such, Electrolit seeks to make premium-grade hydration accessible and suitable for consumers across the nation.

Scientifically formulated with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium and glucose, Electrolit provides complete hydration when electrolytes and ions are low to replenish the body. Other Electrolit variants can be purchased at Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-Eleven, Circle K and more, and through online channels. There are ongoing opportunities to add additional flavor LTOs as the brand expands its product offerings. Electrolit welcomes retailer partners to bolster SKUs across the country.

For more information, visit https://electrolit.com/ or follow them on Instagram or Facebook .

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, a night of partying, or sickness. Founded in Mexico in 1950, the hydrating beverage company was founded with the purpose of supporting individuals recovering from illness. Since then, Electrolit has become revered by athletes & party goers as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 15 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

