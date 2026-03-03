Electrolit Turns Up the Chill with Launch of New Cherry Ice Flavor, Now Nationwide

A crisp new flavor hits shelves as one of the U.S.'s leading sports drink brands continues to grow.

HOUSTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolit – the scientifically formulated, premium hydration beverage – is expanding its flavor offering with the nationwide launch of a new 21-oz ready-to-drink Cherry Ice. Cherry Ice delivers a crisp cherry taste with a refreshing, icy finish and is balanced with 1,670 mg of electrolytes to support instant rehydration and recovery after workouts, travel, or busy days on the go.

Electrolit's New Cherry Ice Flavor

The launch reflects the growing consumer demand for functional beverages that combine performance, flavor, and convenience. Cherry Ice expands Electrolit's flavor portfolio, offering variety to isotonic drinkers and reinforcing the brand's strong presence and growth within the U.S. hydration category, as the fourth-ranked sports drink brand. Designed for a range of active and everyday routines, Cherry Ice is suited for use during performance, recovery, or daily hydration needs, from training and workdays to travel and social occasions.

Formulated with five essential ions, including magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium, and chloride, as well as glucose for efficient fluid absorption, Cherry Ice delivers hydration that is both fast-acting and reliable. Packaged in a convenient 21-oz ready-to-drink bottle, Cherry Ice is designed for easy, on-the-go consumption.

Electrolit's new flavor arrives amid continued growth in the rapid hydration category and increasing consumer interest in hydration products that deliver measurable benefits. Cherry Ice is timed for a March launch, coinciding with heightened retail demand for functional and recovery-focused beverages, and offering a flavor profile with broad consumer appeal.

Cherry Ice will be available nationwide at major retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, H-E-B, and 7-Eleven, as well as through online channels such as Amazon.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, Electrolit has since become revered by athletes and partygoers alike as a hydrating beverage to replenish vital electrolytes. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium, chloride, and sodium lactate plus glucose for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro-electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in an array of delicious flavors and formats, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience, and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-Eleven, and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America. Learn more at www.electrolit.com .

