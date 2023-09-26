Preferred premium hydration beverage, Electrolit, debuts electrolyte-packed Electrolit Powders, new zero calorie variants at the leading convenience and fuel retailing tradeshow this Fall.

CERRITOS, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients – is debuting scientifically formulated powder sachets in a trio of flavors and the iconic Blue Raspberry and Strawberry Banana in Zero formats at the premier convenience and fuel retailing industry trade show, NACS Show 2023, in Atlanta, GA. Find Electrolit at Booth B 1233 in the In-Store Merchandising section of the NACS show floor from October 3 - 6 2023.

Electrolit Unveils Format, Formula & Flavor Innovations at NACS Show 2023

Building on the brand's commitment to innovation, its ready-to-mix Electrolit Powders will be available exclusively on Amazon in a trio of fan-favorite flavors, including Grape, Fruit Punch, and Strawberry Kiwi. Formulated with glucose and five ions to hydrate fast, the product is also nonGMO, gluten-free and uses natural flavors that offer consumers a flexible way to customize their Electrolit hydration experience while on the move.

"Electrolit has established itself as a go-to choice for rapid and convenient hydration," said Jake Sloan, Sr. Marketing Director of Electrolit US. "We are excited to take that one step further by advancing into new territories with the reachable powders format, delving into a burgeoning market segment projected to sustain an annualized growth rate of 10.5% between 2021 and 2028, according to Allied Market Research . At the same time, we continue to bolster our Zero lineup to meet the needs of wellness-focused individuals."

Electrolit is evolving its Zero portfolio with its revered Blue Raspberry and innovative Strawberry Banana variant, meeting the demand of increasingly health-conscious consumers with the same integrity of the brand's scientifically backed ingredients for effective hydration. The new additions, joining Berry Blast, Lemon Breeze and Fruit Punch Splash Zero options, will be available at 7-11 from November 5th, 2023, rolling out nationwide starting January 1st, 2024.

For more information, visit https://electrolit.com or follow Electrolit on Instagram or Facebook .

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, since, Electrolit has become revered by athletes & partygoers alike as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 15 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

