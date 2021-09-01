Electrolux Celebrates 1,000th Tree Donation To The Nature Conservancy

"We are deeply committed to sustainability and are proud to support The Nature Conservancy," said Nolan Pike, head of Electrolux North America. "Many thanks to our consumers for helping us make a big difference and reach the one-thousandth tree donation mark so quickly. Together, we are planting the seeds to shape a better future for our planet – the home we all share."

Electrolux U.S. consumers who want to register their new product can do so here. After registering a product, consumers will receive a welcome email with a link to select a tree to be planted in one of four important North American forests.

"Planting the right trees in the right places is a rewarding way to foster clean and abundant waters, enhance wildlife habitats, cool our cities, improve our health, and help mitigate carbon emissions to stabilize our climate," said Rachel Holmes Urban Forest Strategist at The Nature Conservancy. "We appreciate partners like Electrolux for contributing to our efforts to plant one billion trees."

About Electrolux and the Program

Electrolux is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell approximately 60 million household products in approximately 120 markets every year. In 2020, Electrolux had sales of USD 14 billion and employed 48,000 people around the world. For more information, go to www.electroluxgroup.com. The program: The company will make a $1.50 donation to cover both the cost of the consumer's tree of choice and to plant it. All Electrolux products purchased between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 are eligible for the reforestation program, up to a donation cap of $300,000.

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 72 countries and territories: 38 by direct conservation impact and 34 through partners, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org.

SOURCE Electrolux North America

