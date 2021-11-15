Electrolux Donates $90,000 To United Way In Robertson County For Thanksgiving Meals

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux announced today that it is making a $90,000 donation to United Way of Greater Nashville to cover the full cost of Thanksgiving meal boxes for 1,500 local families in Robertson County.

Electrolux asked United Way what funding they would need to scale their process to cover the full need in the community, which is approximately 1,500 local families. The "Give Thanks" boxes include all the food needed for a traditional holiday meal for a family of four.

"We are so thankful for the Robertson County community," said Nolan Pike, head of Electrolux North America. "Not only are we able to quadruple Robertson County's holiday meal distribution this Thanksgiving, but we are providing fifteen hundred Thanksgiving meals to local needy families. We are proud to live our purpose – to shape living for the better – and hope that these meals bring joy to families this holiday season."

According to the United Way, the average family of four receives $9.23 a meal through public assistance programs. The average cost of a traditional holiday dinner is roughly $60, which is six times the amount a family has available to spend on a single meal.

"United Way has never had funding for this many people for our 'Give Thanks' meal boxes, so we greatly appreciate the generous support from and our collaboration with Electrolux," said Brian Hassett, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Nashville. "They have gone above and beyond to help support our efforts of providing meals for families who need it most this season."

For those interested in registering for a "Give Thanks" meal box, contact United Way of Greater Nashville, United Ministries Food Bank, Robertson County Schools Family Resource Center, Connecting Robertson County and TN Kids Nutrition. Meals will be distributed Friday, November 19.

PHOTO OPPORTUNITY



WHO: Local families picking up their Thanksgiving meal boxes WHEN: Friday, Nov. 19

10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. WHERE: Martin Luther King, Jr. Park

2623 S. Main Street

Springfield, TN 37172 DAY-OF

CONTACT: Eloise Hale, Electrolux | 704-773-2840 cell

