Electroneum Enables Third-party Mobile Top Ups With the Top Four Network Operators in Brazil

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After great success in Brazil with the launch of Claro mobile phone top ups via a third-party operator, Electroneum's Brazilian community, the fastest growing in the world, can now purchase airtime and data for the four largest mobile network operators that together service 95% of the mobile phone users in the country.

The mobile top-ups are not the result of a direct deal or partnership with these mobile network operators. Instead, Electroneum has brokered a significant deal with a third-party operator who buy the airtime and data in bulk from the MNOs and resell it to the public.

Electroneum users can now use ETN rewards to top up Claro, Vivo, Oi and TIM. These four networks combined provide service to circa 220 million of the 231 million mobile phone subscriptions in Brazil, according to a report.

"This is the first time ETN users can top up their mobile phones with airtime and data with mobile network operators that cover 95% of the service in a country," Electroneum CEO Richard Ells said. "It is exciting to offer this service to our fastest growing community."

Brazil represents Electroneum's fastest-growing community. Thousands of new users are signing up daily as more people are finding out how easy it is to the Electroneum mobile app, which rewards subscribers with up to US$3 a month in ETN.

Ells explained that the third-party multinational purchases airtime and data in bulk from the largest MNOs in the world and offers it to mobile phone users in many countries.

In August 2019, Electroneum launched the third-party mobile top-up service in Brazil to allow thousands of Electroneum users to top up airtime and data with Claro. That led to further agreements with the third-party mobile top-up provider to enable Electroneum users to purchase airtime and data with the other three largest MNOs in Brazil.

Earlier this year, Electroneum launched in South Africa, creating an ETN ecosystem enabling thousands of users to purchase mobile phone top ups and everyday items such as milk, bread, and coffee, as well as pay for services, including car washes, haircuts, and taxis.

Electroneum continues to expand and prove there is a real utility for cryptocurrency users. Their next step in their push for ETN cryptocurrency mass adoption is to broker new deals with more corporations, retailers, organisations, and governments.

