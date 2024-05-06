Electronic Caregiver, Inc. partners with Cognitive Systems Corp. to offer AI-based ambient assisted living sensing via WiFi Motion to the 50+ million older adults across the United States

LAS CRUCES, N.M., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Caregiver, a leading provider of digital health technology and service solutions, and Cognitive Systems Corp., creators of the world's leading Wi-Fi Sensing technology, announce a partnership to distribute CareAware™, a WiFi Motion™-based sensing solution, to enhance the aging-in-place experiences for older adults and caregivers.

Cognitive and Electronic Caregiver have partnered to revolutionize eldercare with an innovative solution that utilizes wireless signals to detect motion and presence within a home environment. This discreet approach offers an innovative way to monitor the activities of daily living. This collaboration represents a major leap forward in caregiving technology, using Wi-Fi Sensing to provide real-time insights and valuable data for more effective proactive monitoring and personalized care plans that support seniors' desire to age independently.

"Partnering with Cognitive Systems brings an exciting new dimension to caregiving," said Tony Dohrmann, Founder and CEO of Electronic Caregiver. "We are enthusiastic about leveraging WiFi Motion technology to empower caregivers and offer a non-intrusive solution to monitor and care for seniors. The CareAware™ product complements ECG's Addison Care solution to provide unmatched insights and engagement for seniors, family caregivers, and clinical professions."

According to the National Institute on Aging, nearly 90% of older adults wish to remain in their homes as they age. The WiFi Motion-based service by Electronic Caregiver is a vital tool for those who want to age independently. Implemented through four user-friendly smart plugs, the system enables comprehensive activity tracking, sleep habit monitoring, custom alerts, and detailed motion insights. These features support caregivers in making informed decisions and improving the well-being of seniors.

"Partnering with Electronic Caregiver is a game-changer for eldercare," said Dr. Taj Manku, Founder and CEO of Cognitive Systems. "WiFi Motion will help seniors access aging-in-place technologies and continue living in their homes non-intrusively, providing safety and peace of mind for them and their loved ones. We are looking forward to bringing Wi-Fi Sensing into more homes, making caregiving smarter, more intuitive, and ultimately more compassionate."

"Adding the CareAware product to my Mom's Addison Care System has been life changing. As she embraces her golden years, this technology monitors her well-being and alerts me to any changes. Mom's got her freedom, and I've got peace of mind, all without changing her daily routine" - Maria Garcia – family caregiver.

About Electronic Caregiver Electronic Caregiver is 14-year-old privately held digital health technology and services company headquartered in New Mexico. Twice named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in the United States, ECG's AI-based products and services are used by providers across the country to expand access to care, improve clinical outcomes and enhance independent living. ECG provides over 300,000 patient services annually, manages over 60,000 connected devices monthly, and provides analysis and insight on over 2.5 million data invocations daily. To learn more, please visit the Electronic Caregiver's website.

About Cognitive Systems Corp.

Cognitive Systems Corp. is on a mission to evolve how the world interacts with and uses Wi-Fi. Its flagship Wi-Fi Sensing technology, WiFi Motion™, transforms the existing wireless network and connected devices in a space into a motion-sensing system to unlock new possibilities. WiFi Motion insights are used by service providers to power solutions in home security, caregiving, smart home, and beyond, simply via a software upgrade and by leveraging the existing infrastructure. Learn more at www.cognitivesystems.com

Discover More: To explore the innovative solutions from Cognitive Systems and Electronic Caregiver, or to receive updates on service availability, please visit our dedicated landing page CareAware™. Signing up will ensure you are the first to know when the ECG-CS CareAware™ service is available for launch.

