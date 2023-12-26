Electronic Component Distributor Utmel Invited to Participate in 2024 NEPCON JAPAN

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 24th to 26th, 2024, the 38th Electronic R&D, Manufacturing, and Packaging Technology Exhibition, organized by RX Japan Ltd. (referred to as 2024 NEPCON JAPAN), will be held at Tokyo Big Sight in Japan. Utmel, a globally recognized electronic component distributor, will be attending the exhibition and showcasing at booth E23-48 at Tokyo Big Sight.

NEPCON JAPAN was established over 30 years ago and is one of the largest electronic manufacturing technology exhibitions in Asia. The exhibition features seven main halls, and covers a wide range of areas, including electronic manufacturing equipment, automation technology, semiconductor assembly, audio/video equipment, and more. It attracts over 1,900 companies and brands from around the world. The exhibition is held concurrently with professional exhibitions in automotive industry, manufacturing technology, wearable technology, and robotics, allowing visitors to explore multiple related industries and gain more industry information and resources in one venue.

The exhibition brings together renowned electronic companies from around the world, and Utmel, as a beloved electronic component distributor among global customers, will also be attending.

Utmel is a professional electronic component distributor headquartered in Hong Kong, China. With advantages in sourcing, brand marketing, warehousing logistics, and more, Utmel has established a good reputation in the industry. Utmel has a rigorous quality inspection system and complete warehousing facilities, and its professional online brand marketing has achieved efficient market promotion. Since its establishment, Utmel has always aimed to provide customers with a comfortable shopping and user experience and is committed to providing high-quality services to customers.

As a distributor focused on the electronic component field, Utmel has been dedicated to providing new momentum for market trade and combining its own development goals with the development trends of the electronic industry, playing a vital role in the industry's continued development.

Today, Utmel has become a globalized and comprehensive professional power electronics brand enterprise. By attending this exhibition, Utmel hopes to have face-to-face communication with more target customers while obtaining valuable industry information to support the company's product optimization and market strategies.

With the exhibition approaching, we sincerely invite both new and existing customers to visit our booth. Utmel will be waiting for you at booth E23-48 in the ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS & MATERIALS EXPO section. We look forward to showcasing Utmel's excellent corporate strength and our unwavering commitment to customers.

