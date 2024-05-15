Electronic music pioneer Richie Hawtin Partners with Epidemic Sound to Mentor the Next Generation of Artists and Global Music Talent

Today, Epidemic Sound announces its partnership with renowned DJ, producer, and electronic music pioneer Richie Hawtin .

. Hawtin will mentor four innovative, up-and-coming Epidemic Sound artists, offering feedback on their tracks, as well as guidance on their music careers, artistic development, and release tactics.

Richie Hawtin and Epidemic Sound's shared roles as innovators in the music industry make this partnership a perfect fit to push boundaries for the betterment of emerging modern artists.

The partnership between Hawtin and Epidemic Sound is founded on a mutual respect for creative innovation. Described as "one of the electronic dance world's intellectual forces" by The New York Times, Hawtin has played a pivotal role in shaping the electronic music genre we know today. He was raised in Ontario, later moving to Detroit, and was at the forefront of the "minimal techno" movement in the 1990s, playing a vital role in driving the genre forward for over three decades through his music and his many technological innovations and accolades.

"I've long been impressed by how Epidemic Sound solved the complexity of music licensing - the base provided by their innovative approach has helped create new avenues for artists to distribute their music at scale, make a living in the music industry, and get the creative freedom they need," said Richie Hawtin, British-Canadian electronic music producer and DJ. "The music industry desperately needs more alternatives for artists to thrive in the new music paradigm, and I'm excited to join forces with Epidemic Sound to support their talented artists in developing their sound and careers."

Each of the artists Hawtin will mentor is pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the electronic music world - experimenting with different genres and using innovative techniques to create different sounds. Mio Marberger, also known as dreem, is a versatile artist known for his eclectic blend of music genres like trap, pop, indie, and post-punk. An electronic prodigy in his own right, dreem's upcoming collaboration with Hawtin is poised to be a groundbreaking fusion of talent and innovation. Similarly, The Yard Woman, hailing from Greece and based in London, transforms the electronic landscape into her personal playground, drawing inspiration from unexpected sources like pop, rock, and world music.

As classical music continues to rise in popularity and evolve as a genre, artist Hampus Naeselius marries electronic elements with classical music to create epic compositions for film, television, and advertising. With Richie Hawtin's background in cinematic storytelling, this collaboration promises to push the boundaries of the classical genre. Lastly, DJ and producer Maya Lourenço (Parallax Deep and Blue Saga) is celebrated for their experimental soundscapes and innovative use of technology, making Hawtin an ideal collaborator.

"We are beyond excited to announce this partnership. Richie is an electronic music legend who has significantly impacted the global electronic music scene," said John Cleary, Epidemic Sound's Director of Americas and Global Music Recruitment. "By partnering with Richie, Epidemic Sound continues to fuel the next generation of artists and superstars and launch fantastic music to content creators, brands, listeners, and fans worldwide."

After launching its music licensing solution in 2009, Epidemic Sound has seen the reach of its music grow exponentially, to the point where it now gains 2.5 billion daily views on platforms like YouTube and TikTok, providing a powerful distribution engine for its artists. Simultaneously, it has consistently developed its remuneration model - which now includes a 50/50 streaming royalty split, fixed fees per track, and a portion of a SEK 30 million soundtrack bonus - while offering freedom for artists to work non-exclusively on multiple projects at the same time, and facilitating creative collaborations with industry legends such as Hawtin.

In tandem with its commitment to fair compensation and artist collaborations, Epidemic Sound has demonstrated continuous innovation by introducing a range of cutting-edge tools and features that enhance the content creation experience. Notable developments include the 'Music Recommender' (2020), the 'More of what you like' feature (2020), and the audio-based search tool, 'Epidemic Audio Reference (EAR)' (2022). Most recently, Epidemic Sound unveiled Soundmatch: an AI-powered music discovery tool designed to save creators' time and deliver vastly better results. These advancements showcase the company's dedication to adapting to the ever-changing landscape and delivering exceptional experiences for both artists and content creators.

About Richie Hawtin

Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman is a genuine original. His critical acclaim spans the creative realm of the fine art community to the technological vanguard. As a performing artist, he is constantly pushing conceptual frontiers, creating ideas and experiences that would have seemed pure science fiction when he began his career in the emerging techno scene in Detroit. Hawtin is British-born and Canadian-raised. He is the business mind behind the labels Plus 8, MINUS Records and now From Our Minds. And, of course, he is Plastikman, perhaps that most of all, electronic musician par excellence, maintaining an underground agenda of avant-garde electronica over six albums. The New York Times called him "one of the electronic dance world's intellectual forces,". Raf Simons, Co-Creative Director at Prada, says he listens "to Richie Hawtin's music like others listen to classical music", calling him "the Kraftwerk of today". In technology, it was Hawtin who led the shift from physical to digital DJing through the creation of Final Scratch; he was a co-founder of the pioneering Beatport digital store; head of his own music-technology fund Plus 8 Equities; and PLAYdifferently for innovative DJ and performance technologies with MODEL 1.

About dreem

Mio Marberger, known professionally as "dreem," is an accomplished artist whose musical journey spans across diverse genres including trap, pop, indie, and post-punk, with a current focus on electronic music. Dubbed "The Prodigy," Mio's remarkable talent shines through with an impressive portfolio. By the age of 21, Mio had already released 80 tracks across various electronic subgenres for Epidemic Sound.

About Hampus Naeselius

Hampus Naeselius is a versatile Swedish composer and producer renowned for crafting vivid sonic landscapes tailored for film, television, and advertising. With a keen ear for blending traditional orchestral elements with modern electronic textures, Naeselius has carved out a distinct niche in the contemporary music landscape. His music transcends boundaries, resonating deeply with audiences through its profound emotional depth.

About Maya Lourenço

Maya Lourenço, aka Parallax Deep and Blue Saga, is among Stockholm's most acclaimed DJs and producers, known for their passion in uncovering what lies "under the hood" – both physically and sonically. They seamlessly blend various electronic music genres with a focus on the low-end punch. Maya also heads the labels '10YEARS' and 'Surfaced Trax,' the latter exploring deep sea concepts with a personal touch.

About The Yard Woman

The Yard Woman, a Greek-born, London-based DJ and producer, is a leading name in UK Melodic Techno. Known for her eclectic influences and hybrid melodic tracks, she invites listeners to immerse themselves in her rich sonic landscapes. With releases on labels like Running Clouds and Panda Lab Recs, and performances alongside industry giants like Mathame and Victor Ruiz, her trajectory in the electronic music scene is marked by undeniable talent and inevitable growth.

