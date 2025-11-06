Epidemic Sound expands Adapt functionality to give creators and brands more creative control

Epidemic Sound enhances its Adapt tool with advanced features, offering creators unprecedented control over music customization for their content

The update introduces stem-level control enabling creators to edit specific musical stems, add missing ones, and easily switch between granular adaptations

The updates mark Epidemic Sound's next step in using AI to amplify creativity and empower creators while keeping musicians' human artistry at the center

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epidemic Sound, the world's leading soundtracking platform powering over 3 billion video views daily across TikTok and YouTube, today announced significant updates to its AI-powered music adaptation tool, Adapt. These enhancements further empower content creators with unparalleled creative control over their soundtracks, streamline their workflow, and continue to solidify Epidemic Sound's dedication to supporting its roster of world-class artists.

Creators can now precisely select and adapt individual musical stems, such as melody, drums, instruments, or bass, while leaving other elements untouched. They can mute or adjust the volume of specific musical stems, smoothly mix and match their stem-based adaptations, and even add missing ones as fresh accompaniment to their chosen track. Imagine infusing a gentle piano piece with subtle, festive drums to heighten a holiday-themed video - this level of creative augmentation is now at creators' fingertips. This new level of granular control allows for intricate adjustments, ensuring the music precisely aligns with the desired mood and pacing of any content.

"We've had great feedback from our community of content creators about the intuitive experience of Adapt and how it helps them save a lot of editing time," commented Epidemic Sound CPO Sam Hall. "Stem-level creative control was the number one most requested update among creators as it can make a real difference in terms of the efficiency of their workflow and quality of the end result. We're delighted to expand Adapt to power creators with even more creative control and continue to refine how we use AI to empower human creativity, not replace it."

The tool continues to offer licensing peace of mind as it is powered by music from its roster of world-class artists, who at the same time benefit from increased distribution through content as well as increased remuneration through the company's new $1M remuneration pool dedicated to AI-related adaptation.

The broadened Adapt functionality follows the launch of Epidemic Sound's AI-powered soundtracking Assistant, which saves creators time with intuitive conversational search for music and sound effects.

To learn more about Epidemic Sound and its suite of products, visit www.epidemicsound.com.

For more information, please contact:

Stephen Setchell

Senior PR & Communications Manager

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/epidemic-sound/r/epidemic-sound-expands-adapt-functionality-to-give-creators-and-brands-more-creative-control,c4263032

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/epidemic-sound/i/adapt-updates,c3485161 Adapt updates

SOURCE Epidemic Sound