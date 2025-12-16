Epidemic Sound integrates AI-powered Studio within Adobe Premiere Pro plugin

Via Studio, creators can now create an instant, cohesive soundtrack draft for their content directly within their Adobe Premiere Pro editing workflow

The AI-powered tool cuts soundtracking time from hours to seconds, seamlessly matching and placing sound effects and human-made music in videos

The integration saves more time for creators, maintains creative control and legal safety, and offers high-fidelity WAV and MP3 audio from world-class artists who benefit from increased distribution and compensation

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epidemic Sound, the global soundtracking platform, today announced the integration of the AI-powered workflow, Studio, within its Adobe Premiere Pro plugin. This update empowers Epidemic Sound subscribers to leverage Studio's instant, cohesive soundtrack drafting capabilities directly within Adobe Premiere Pro, the leading Non-Linear Editor (NLE) for millions of global creators including brands, professional videographers, freelancers, online content creators, and YouTubers.

While editing in Premiere Pro, creators can now highlight specific sections of their video and Studio will use AI and data insight to deliver a first draft of a legally safe soundtrack that's synced with the visuals. The soundtrack includes high-fidelity WAV and MP3 files of human-made music from Epidemic Sound's world-class artists, as well as Hollywood-grade ambient noises to establish background atmosphere, and foley sound effects to heighten actions such as breaking glass.

"We know that millions of the world's creators use Adobe Premiere Pro as their editor of choice, and for them, every minute saved is crucial," commented Epidemic Sound Chief Product Officer Sam Hall. "By integrating Studio directly into creators' native workflows, we eliminate time spent switching interfaces and power them with instant, cohesive soundtrack drafts in seconds. While AI streamlines the process, the human remains firmly in the loop, maintaining creative control to refine that rough cut into their final output. Studio embodies our belief that AI should empower, not replace, human creativity and we're excited to integrate it into all of our plugins in the near future."

The integration is Epidemic Sound's latest move in using AI to streamline the creative workflow, providing essential peace of mind through legal safety, and ensuring artists are fairly remunerated and their work is distributed. It also features notable updates to the broader Studio workflow, which now provides expanded creative control to move, extend, trim, or adjust the volume of individual audio clips directly within the timeline.

The news follows the launch of Epidemic Sound's soundtracking Assistant and the music adaptation tool, Adapt, which expanded artist remuneration through an additional bonus pool while powering creators with the ability to easily edit, shape, and customize music for their content.

To download the Epidemic Sound Adobe Premiere Pro plugin, visit Adobe Exchange.

To try Studio on web, visit www.epidemicsound.com/tools/studio.

