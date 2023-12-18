Electrosoft Awarded $400M Department of Health and Human Services Cybersecurity BPA

Five-year prime contract is for ICAM and systems integration services

RESTON, Va., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc., a rapidly growing federal cybersecurity and IT solutions firm, announced today that the Department of Health and Human Services has named the company to its $400 million Homeland Security Presidential Directive 12 (HSPD-12) Identity, Credential and Access Management (ICAM) Systems Integration Support (SiS) blanket purchase agreement.

The purpose of the multiple award HHS HSPD-12 ICAM SiS BPA is to maintain, operate and enhance the Identity and Access Management program at HHS (IAM@HHS) ICAM systems and shared services. The BPA has a one-year base period of performance plus four option years.

"Federal ICAM standards, technologies and best practices are constantly evolving to strengthen the cyber resilience of our government and our nation," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, Electrosoft CEO. "We are eager to support HHS in evolving their IAM@HHS systems, bringing our more than 20 years of experience in ICAM and IAM initiatives to enable continuous adoption of identity management innovations and best practices."

Electrosoft may support a variety of task orders under this BPA, adhering to the HSPD-12 and other government-wide standards and policies for secure and reliable forms of identification and authentication. The company may deliver ICAM consulting services, program management, smart card management, credential management and other ICAM and IAM services.

About Electrosoft

Electrosoft delivers comprehensive technology-based solutions and services that propel mission success for federal government customers. Specializing in cybersecurity, Electrosoft supports civilian and defense organizations in advancing cybersecurity postures, achieving digital transformation and adopting agile approaches to improve operational efficiency and security. Recognized for deep domain knowledge and mature management practices, the company is rated at Maturity Level 3 for CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC and is certified under ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1 and ISO 27001. The rapidly growing 8(a), economically disadvantaged, women-owned small business (EDWOSB) and WOSB is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. www.electrosoft-inc.com.

