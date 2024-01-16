Electrosoft Promotes R. Mark Hopkins to Chief Growth Officer

Veteran federal BD and growth leader is company's first CGO

RESTON, Va., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc., a rapidly growing cybersecurity and IT solutions firm, today announced that it has promoted federal business development and growth executive R. Mark Hopkins to the position of Chief Growth Officer. Hopkins joined the company in 2023 as a senior director of business development and strategic capture, bringing over 30 years of federal technology market experience.

"Electrosoft ended 2023 with a 60 percent increase in year-over-year revenue. As we continue on this trajectory, we are preparing our people and systems for our next stage of growth," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, CEO of Electrosoft. "Mark has already made a positive impact at Electrosoft and it is clear that he has the experience to support our approaching transition from a small business to the full and open market. We're delighted that he will lead our growth activities."

"Federal agencies are undergoing an entire cybersecurity modernization and resiliency effort, looking to adopt Zero Trust, identity management and AI/ML tools and best practices to strengthen their programs," commented Hopkins. "I am eager to introduce to government leaders and our strategic partners Electrosoft's cybersecurity solutions and industry experts who can help to strengthen our nation's cyber resilience."

As CGO, Hopkins is responsible for driving Electrosoft's growth. He will oversee all aspects of growth operations including monitoring market and trend analysis, managing the opportunity pipeline and cultivating strategic partnership alignment. He will also provide strategic leadership support to cross-functional teams executing Electrosoft's growth plans.

About Electrosoft

Electrosoft delivers comprehensive technology-based solutions and services that propel mission success for federal government customers. Specializing in cybersecurity, Electrosoft supports civilian and defense organizations in advancing cybersecurity postures, achieving digital transformation and adopting agile approaches to improve operational efficiency and security. Recognized for deep domain knowledge and mature management practices, the company is rated at Maturity Level 3 for CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC and is certified under ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1 and ISO 27001. The rapidly growing 8(a), economically disadvantaged, women-owned small business (EDWOSB) and WOSB is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. Learn more at www.electrosoft-inc.com.

