Electrosoft Awarded a CTA Contract from DLA for DAAS Digital Business Transformation

Electrosoft Services, Inc.

11 Dec, 2023, 08:06 ET

Federal IT services company to help modernize operational mission delivery

RESTON, Va., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc., a rapidly growing federal cybersecurity and IT solutions firm, announced today the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has awarded the company a contract to support the digital business transformation (DBX) of the agency's Defense Automatic Addressing System (DAAS) program. Under a Contractor Team Arrangement (CTA), KPMG LLP and Electrosoft will provide DBX support services to support DAAS solution development, modernization and enhancements aligned with the agency's mission, goals and objectives.

"DLA's robust technology ecosystem handles numerous and complex logistics transactions on behalf of the Department, enabling successful management of its global defense supply chain mission," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, Electrosoft CEO. "We are proud to leverage our deep understanding of the DoD and DLA's business systems and acquisition lifecycle to support the modernization of DAAS and optimization of the agency's operational mission delivery."

Electrosoft, in concert with KPMG LLP, will provide strategy and roadmap development support, analysis of alternatives and solutions architecture. The prime contract includes a one-year base period plus two option years.

About Electrosoft

Electrosoft delivers comprehensive technology-based solutions and services that propel mission success for federal government customers. Specializing in cybersecurity, Electrosoft supports civilian and defense organizations in advancing cybersecurity postures, achieving digital transformation and adopting agile approaches to improve operational efficiency and security. Recognized for deep domain knowledge and mature management practices, the company is rated at Maturity Level 3 for CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC and is certified under ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1 and ISO 27001. The rapidly growing 8(a), economically disadvantaged, women-owned small business (EDWOSB) and WOSB is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. www.electrosoft-inc.com.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 143 countries and territories and has more than 265,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

Press Contact

Jeanne Zepp

[email protected]

SOURCE Electrosoft Services, Inc.

