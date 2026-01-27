Electrosoft Promotes Cecil Dildine to Vice President of DoD Programs

Veteran cyber and audit leader brings decades of federal and defense expertise to expanded role

RESTON, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc., a highly respected cybersecurity and digital transformation firm, today announced the promotion of Cecil "Cease" Dildine to the position of vice president of DoD programs. A veteran cyber and audit program management executive, Dildine brings more than 40 years in federal service to the role, including two decades as a U.S. Army Counterintelligence Warrant Officer. He will guide Electrosoft's Department of Defense portfolio, providing strategic direction, operational leadership and collaborative engagement to deliver mission-driven solutions.

"Defending DoD systems calls for leaders who have lived the mission and understand its complexity," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, CEO of Electrosoft. "Cease's decades of service, combined with his cybersecurity and audit expertise, make him exceptionally well-suited to lead our DoD programs."

Dildine joined Electrosoft in 2023 as senior cyber and audit program director, where he quickly helped advance a high-visibility Zero Trust program supporting defense customers. In his new role, he will focus on aligning DoD program execution with business objectives while strengthening customer relationships and supporting the company's continued growth in the defense market.

Dildine brings extensive experience leading complex, large-scale programs and is recognized for creative problem-solving, clear communication and building high-performing teams. While at Electrosoft, he has also contributed to industry thought leadership through a published article on IT audits and as an expert panelist for webinars focused on Zero Trust.

"It's an honor take on this role and to work alongside talented professionals who help secure defense environments for our customers," said Dildine.

Dildine holds an MS in Information Technology and numerous professional certifications, including PMP, CISM, ITIL, Scrum credentials, Zero Trust and multiple AIU certifications.

Most recently, Electrosoft was announced as a prime contractor supporting the Defense Logistics Agency's audit logging and cybersecurity posture — an effort aligned with Dildine's cybersecurity, audit and compliance expertise.

