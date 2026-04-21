Electrosoft Celebrates 25 Years of Federal Cybersecurity Innovation and Impact

Founding CEO Dr. Sarbari Gupta reflects on firm's evolution and sets the course for its next chapter

RESTON, Va., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, LLC, a leading provider of federal cybersecurity and digital transformation services, today announced its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter century of innovation and partnership in support of government missions. Founded in 2001 and led by its founding CEO, Dr. Sarbari Gupta, the company has grown from a small, focused team into a trusted partner on some of the federal government's most consequential cybersecurity and digital engineering programs.

"I founded Electrosoft because I believed federal agencies deserved a cybersecurity partner that would grow with them through every shift in technology and every evolution in the threat environment. Twenty-five years in, that belief has only gotten stronger," said Dr. Gupta. "What fills me with the most pride isn't the milestone itself, but the trust we've built and the team that earned it."

Electrosoft's journey began with its first prime contract at NIST in 2001. Years later, company experts became named authors of NIST special publications on digital identity. That foundation has expanded into support for federal civilian and defense agencies such as DLA, USTRANSCOM, GSA, Treasury and HHS, as well as multiple-award vehicles including GSA OASIS+, DLA JETS 2.0, NIST CAPSS, Treasury PROTECTS and CISA DTSS.

Over the years, the company has been consistently recognized as a top workplace, fast-growing company and technology thought leader.

Recent milestones include several significant contract and contract vehicle wins from HHS, Treasury and CISA and a 2025 strategic investment from DigitalNet.ai that supports expanded capabilities in artificial intelligence while preserving the independent leadership and customer continuity that have defined the firm.

As Electrosoft enters its next chapter, the company's integrated delivery model unifies cybersecurity, digital engineering and AI to meet the evolving demands of federal missions.

For more information, read Electrosoft's 25th Anniversary newsletter.

About Electrosoft Services

Electrosoft is a cybersecurity, digital engineering and intelligent automation firm delivering secure, scalable solutions for federal agencies. With 25 years of experience, the award-winning company combines deep mission expertise with modern engineering practices to help agencies operate securely, modernize with confidence and accelerate operational performance. Electrosoft is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. www.electrosoft-inc.com

Press Contact

Jeanne Zepp

[email protected]

SOURCE Electrosoft Services, LLC