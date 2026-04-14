Electrosoft Secures Position on $500M CISA Digital Transformation Support Services BPA

Award reinforces firm's leadership in federal cybersecurity, digital engineering and enterprise AI

RESTON, Va., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, LLC, a leading provider of federal cybersecurity and digital transformation services, is one of only four awardees on the $500 million Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Digital Transformation Support Services (DTSS) Blanket Purchase Agreement. As a BPA awardee, Electrosoft may secure task orders to deliver enterprise IT governance and delivery services across CISA's operations over a five-year period.

"CISA is a pioneer and continues to lead the way in digital transformation for federal agencies," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, CEO of Electrosoft. "We are grateful for the opportunity to provide our expertise in cybersecurity, digital engineering and intelligent automation in support of the agency's critical mission. We're honored to be part of CISA's digital transformation effort."

Under the DTSS BPA, CISA is seeking support in multiple areas, including digital solution development and automation, enterprise data management and analytics, DevSecOps maturity and automation support, and transformation strategy and enablement. These services seek to advance CISA's enterprise IT governance, accelerate digital transformation and enhance mission effectiveness across the agency.

This award reinforces Electrosoft's commitment to advancing federal cybersecurity, digital engineering and enterprise AI capabilities, supporting agencies as they modernize to enhance efficiency and strengthen their security posture.

About Electrosoft Services

Electrosoft is a cybersecurity, digital engineering and intelligent automation firm delivering secure, scalable solutions for federal agencies. With 25 years of experience, the award-winning company combines deep mission expertise with modern engineering practices to help agencies operate securely, modernize with confidence and accelerate operational performance. Electrosoft is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. www.electrosoft-inc.com.

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SOURCE Electrosoft Services, LLC