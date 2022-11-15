Electrosoft Reappraises at CMMI Level 3 for Both Services and Development

Federal Consulting Services revalidated as operating at CMMI Maturity Level 3

RESTON, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc., a leading provider of diversified technology-based solutions and services to the federal government, announced today that its Federal Consulting Services has successfully revalidated its Capability Maturity Model Integration® (CMMI®) v2.0 Maturity Level 3 status for both Services and Development. CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. Electrosoft's multi-model CMMI appraisal encompassed a comprehensive review of business and functional support areas, including program management, organizational management, service delivery, development and engineering, quality assurance and process management, and corporate support services.

An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates Electrosoft is performing at a "defined" level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and they are described in standards, procedures, tools and methods. Electrosoft's set of standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time.

"Electrosoft is pleased to receive this reaffirmation of our mature professional service delivery and development capabilities," said Mike Tillman, chief operating officer, Electrosoft. "As CMMI models have expanded and improved over the past decade, we have embraced their value in helping us better understand and hone our capabilities and service offerings and thereby optimize business results for clients as well as Electrosoft."

ANTS Corporation, authorized by the CMMI Institute and ISACA Enterprise, led the appraisal using the Standard CMMI Appraisal Method for Process Improvement (SCAMPISM). Government, industry and the CMMI Institute developed the SCAMPISM method and the CMMI® product suite to integrate multiple capability maturity models into a single improvement framework for use by organizations pursuing comprehensive process and performance improvement.

About Electrosoft Services, Inc.

Electrosoft delivers comprehensive technology-based solutions and services that propel mission success for federal government customers. Specializing in cybersecurity, Electrosoft supports civilian and defense organizations in advancing cybersecurity postures, modernizing technology ecosystems and adopting agile approaches to improve operational efficiency and security. Recognized for deep domain knowledge and mature management practices, the company is rated at Maturity Level 3 for CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC and is certified under ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1 and ISO 27001. The rapidly growing 8(a), economically disadvantaged, women-owned small business (EDWOSB) and WOSB is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. Learn more at www.electrosoft-inc.com.

Press Contact

Jeanne Zepp

[email protected]

SOURCE Electrosoft Services, Inc.