Electrostatic Disinfectant Sprayer Market Size to Reach Revenues of $1.9 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electrostatic disinfectant sprayer market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 14% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The ease of utilization and portable design has fueled the demand for backpack electrostatic disinfectant sprayers and to gain significant share over handheld and roller cart. The backpack sprayer equipment was estimated at over $350 million in 2019 and it is expected to surge further with a CAGR approximately 14% by 2025. The electrostatic disinfectant sprayers are surging in demand in the healthcare and hospitality sector owing to the fact that these enable the users to easily clean and disinfect the surfaces. APAC is expected to witness strong traction in demand for electrostatic disinfectant sprayers market during the forecast period. The high potential in APAC can be attributed to the: A growing number of nosocomial diseases The vast customer base for online shopping portals Post COVID-19 outbreak, the global demand for electrostatic disinfectant sprayers has surged significantly across several end-use segments. Of which, the sales value and utilization in healthcare and hospitality sectors accounted for a major share with approximately 48% of the total sales volume in 2019.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, power source, application, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 6 other vendors

Electrostatic Disinfectant Sprayer Market – Segmentation

The demand for backpack electrostatic disinfectant sprayers is gaining traction owing to their portable design and ease of application with high efficiency. The sale volume in the post-COVID-19 outbreak has increased in several end-user industries such as hospitality, education centers, and restaurants.

Wireless disinfection sprayers are preferred for indoor applications, and corded sprays are used for large-scale disinfection in manufacturing and industrial units. In the post-COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for commercial sanitizing equipment has propelled the market share for wired disinfectant sprayers significantly across the world.

Globally, the impact of pandemic spread of the coronavirus and the increasing number of infectious diseases in the human population are expected to propel the demand for disinfectants in several end-user segments. Manufacturing and hospitality end-users are following stringent safety protocols to ensure the safety of employees and customers.

Electrostatic Disinfectant Sprayer Market by Product Type

Backpack

Roller Cart

Handheld

Electrostatic Disinfectant Sprayer Market by Power Source

Corded

Cordless

Electrostatic Disinfectant Sprayer Market by Application

Healthcare Units

Hospitality

Travel and Transport Offices

Industrial and Commercial Offices

Education Centers

Food Service

Sports and Others

Electrostatic Disinfectant Sprayer Market – Dynamics

Solar power refers to the energy stored as electricity that is generated from sunlight and another source of natural light energy. Traditionally, electrostatic disinfectant sprayer equipment is powered by electric sources. In recent years, several key vendors in the disinfectant sprayer market have increased their spending in R&D infrastructure that is expected to extend its product line with renewable power sources. Several large-scale outdoor and industrial fumigation equipment are expected to upgrade into solar-powered systems that are expected to surge the market during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Sales Volumes in Online Channels

Increasing Ad Campaigns on Health and Hygiene

Availability of Small Sprayers for Handy Applications

Globally Increasing HAIs

Electrostatic Disinfectant Sprayer Market – Geography

Prevalence of chronic diseases and other HAIs, coupled with the implementation of stringent updates in regulations, is expected to propel the demand for disinfectant sprayer in North America. Moreover, the government has implemented several initiatives to ensure the safety of employees in manufacturing industries and corporate offices have fueled the market. Furthermore, the economy of the US and Canada are mostly dependent on the growth in the construction and manufacturing industries. The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly affected operations in these businesses and related operations across all sectors.

Electrostatic Disinfectant Sprayer Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Turkey

Prominent Vendors

EMist

EvaClean

The Clorox Company

Victory Innovations Co.

Other Prominent Vendors

Jereh C-Create Technology Co. Ltd.

Veritiv Corporation

Curtis Dyna-Fog

ByoPlanet International

Electrostatic Spraying Systems Inc.

Chapin

