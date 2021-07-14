Elegant and Efficient, the JURA ENA 4 Delivers Exceptional Coffee

JURA's passion for coffee and smart design are evident in the suite of features that make the ENA 4 stand out. The Aroma G3 grinder is now twice as fast for fully preserved aroma. Coffee lovers can choose one of three strengths to personalize their cup. JURA's Pulse Extraction Process (P.E.P. ® ) optimizes extraction time for short specialties, and it allows for maximum flexibility when programming the cup volume.

The beauty of the ENA 4 design in Full Metropolitan Black captures the essence of a busy city at nighttime. The deep, rich color is complemented by the 37-oz capacity crystal water tank, giving it a modern look, all wrapped up in a compact design that will fit beautifully on any countertop.

The ENA 4 is also equipped with standard JURA features such as intelligent preheating, a thermoblock heating system, programming options, Intelligent Water System (I.W.S.), a CLEARYL filter, adjustable coffee spout, and integrated rinsing, cleaning and descaling programs.

Adding to the machine's functionality is the integrated Smart Connect, which makes the ENA 4 compatible with innovative J.O.E.® (JURA Operating Experience), an exclusive free app for operating the machine from a smartphone or tablet. J.O.E. lets users personalize their favorite beverages, initiate brewing, view maintenance instructions and videos, and more.

The ENA 4 in Full Metropolitan Black is the easiest way to enjoy a truly exceptional cup of coffee – always freshly ground, not capsuled. It measures 10.7 X 12.7 X 17.5" and is available at Sur La Table, with a suggested retail price of $899.

JURA offers the largest assortment of automatic coffee machines, with actual retail prices ranging from $799 to $5,999. For more information, visit www.jura.com.

