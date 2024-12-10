Elegoo Expands U.S. Distribution as Products Arrive at Micro Center Stores Nationwide

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, has recently partnered with Micro Center, America's leading computer and electronic device retailer, to bring five of its top-performing 3D printers to all 28 Micro Center stores across the United States.

This collaboration marks a milestone for Elegoo, showcasing its commitment to expanding both in the U.S. and globally. It gives tech enthusiasts hands-on access to 3D printers, furthering Elegoo's mission to spread innovation to a broader audience. Customers visiting Micro Center stores can now explore and purchase the following Elegoo products:

Saturn 4 Ultra: Elegoo's best-selling resin printer, known for its fine detailing and out-of-the-box functionality.

Mars 5 Ultra: A compact yet powerful resin printer, perfect for users seeking precision on a smaller scale.

Mercury XS Bundle: A comprehensive washing and curing machine for a seamless post-processing workflow.

Neptune 4 Plus: A reliable FDM printer, ideal for medium-scale projects with high accuracy.

Neptune 4 Max: Designed for large-format printing, combining strength and simplicity for ambitious users.

Recognized by PCMag readers as the Top Tech Retailer in the U.S. for 2024, Micro Center stores showcase Elegoo 3D printers, offering customers the chance to experience their performance and quality firsthand. Sales associates, who are 3D printing specialists, are available to help customers select the model that best suits their needs, ensuring a personalized shopping experience.

"Our partnership with Micro Center is a key step in making Elegoo's 3D printing technology more accessible across the U.S.," says Chris Liu, Sales Director of Elegoo. "At Elegoo, we prioritize customer experience, which strongly aligns with Micro Center's values. For 3D printers, hands-on experience is essential. We invite tech enthusiasts to visit local stores to explore our printers in person, especially with the holiday shopping season approaching."

In recent years, Elegoo has rapidly expanded its global distribution network, now reaching over 90 countries and regions. In Canada, Elegoo products, including the Saturn 4 Ultra, Mercury XS Bundle, and a variety of resins, are available at the leading retailer Canada Computers & Electronics, with 42 locations nationwide and its online store. Recently in Malaysia, the Saturn 4 Ultra became available at TMT, the country's largest IT and tech retailer. These partnerships highlight Elegoo's commitment to making high-quality 3D printing technology accessible to innovators around the world.

For more information on Elegoo's products or to locate a nearby Micro Center, visit Micro Center or Elegoo's official website.

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 90 countries and regions. In 2023, the company's total sales revenue reached approximately 200 million USD, with close to 700 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

