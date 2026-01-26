ELEGOO Launches Centauri Carbon 2 Combo, a Family-Friendly Multicolor 3D Printer

——Bring the Magic Box Home

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, today launches Centauri Carbon 2 Combo, which is positioned as a family-friendly multicolor 3D printer aimed at bringing professional printing performance accessible to beginners, hobbyists or professionals at home, helping them to transform creativity into instant reality.

Key Features & Highlights

ELEGOO's Family Friendly Multicolor 3D Printer Centauri Carbon 2 Combo

4-Color Printing with CANVAS System

Designed with everyday households in mind, the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo makes multicolor 3D printing truly accessible through ELEGOO's intelligent CANVAS system. It enables smooth, automatic color switching with instant filament loading, built-in filament backup, and tangle prevention, eliminating the complexity typically associated with multicolor printing. With RFID-based filament detection, CANVAS automatically identifies material types and recommends optimal settings. This allows beginners, hobbyists, and experienced makers alike to print confidently without extensive setup or technical knowledge.

One-Click Calibration and Smart Monitoring

With automatic calibration and auto-leveling powered by 19 integrated smart sensors in the main body as well as filament detection powered by 12 sensors in the CANVAS system. These built-in sensing and prevention systems reduce manual adjustments and common errors, enabling a smooth, one-click workflow from start to finish—ideal for first-time users and shared household use.

Quiet, Intuitive, and Home-Friendly Design

Operating at just 45 dB, the printer runs quietly enough for living rooms, home offices, garages, or shared creative spaces without interrupting daily life. A responsive 5-inch capacitive touchscreen with smartphone-like interaction and 11-language support makes it easy for different family members to use the printer for education, creative hobbies, and practical household projects.

Wide Material Support for Everyday and Advanced Needs

Advanced temperature control, an enclosed chamber with a thermal cover, and an auto-controlled smart grille ensure stable printing across a wide range of materials. A robust cooling system and a 350 °C hardened steel nozzle enable reliable, hassle-free printing of wide range materials—from basic to advanced options like PETG and fiber-reinforced filaments—for applications ranging from everyday practical items to engineering projects.

Integrated Ecosystem for a Streamlined Workflow

The ELEGOO ecosystem connects model discovery, slicing, and remote control through Nexprint, ELEGOOSlicer, and the MATRIX App, making it easy for families to explore ideas, prepare files, and manage printing from anywhere at home.

Together, these features position the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo as a truly family-friendly multicolor 3D printer, designed to serve diverse users and everyday creative scenarios at home.It represents the shift of a significant step forward in the democratization of 3D printing—bringing 3D printer closer to every household.

Pricing, Specs and Availability

Pricing and Availability

Centauri Carbon 2 Combo's retail price is set at $ 449 USD, € 439 EUR, £ 339 GBP, $ 619 CAD, $ 999 AUD and ￥79,999 JPY. Buyers can now place orders at ELEGOO's official website where available shipping countries include USA, Canada, European Union, Australia and Japan.

Specifications

Build Volume 256 × 256 × 256 mm Max. Heated Bed Temperature 110℃ Net Weight 19.35 kg Max. Nozzle Temperature 350℃ Product Size (Combo) 500 × 480 × 743 mm Recommended Filament PLA/PETG/ABS/ASA/PLA-CF Printing Speed Max 500 mm/s Supported File Formats STL, OBJ, 3MF, STEP

For full specs and product details, please visit ELEGOO's official website.

About ELEGOO

Founded in 2015, ELEGOO is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 100 countries and regions. In 2025, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 300 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and over 40,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, ELEGOO provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

