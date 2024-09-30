ELEGOO's OrangeStorm Giga 3D Printer Wins Future's Technology Innovation Award 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, is proud to announce that its OrangeStorm Giga 3D printer has been awarded the prestigious Technology Innovation Award 2024, presented by Future. This accolade recognizes the OrangeStorm Giga's significant innovation in the 3D printing space, particularly for its enormous build volume of 800mm x 800mm x 1000mm and advanced features, including an auto-leveling heated bed and precise temperature control. These capabilities make it an ideal choice for professionals or anyone looking to bring ambitious ideas to life, whether creating cosplay costumes or custom furniture pieces.

Elegoo's OrangeStorm Giga 3D Printer Wins Technology Innovation Award 2024, presented by Future.

The Future Innovation Awards are globally respected, celebrating companies, groundbreaking products, and revolutionary services that define industry excellence and push the boundaries of innovation. The OrangeStorm Giga was highlighted as a leading product for 2024, sharing the stage with tech giants such as Samsung, HP, and LG.

Dare to think big with OrangeStorm Giga

The printer impressed award judges with its massive build volume of 800mm x 800mm x 1000mm, which far surpasses typical consumer-grade models. Beyond its remarkable size, the OrangeStorm Giga features a powerful 64-bit quad-core processor, delivering ultra-fast printing speeds of up to 300mm/s, making it one of the fastest printers in its category. Additional highlights include its auto-leveling heated bed and precise temperature control, reflecting Elegoo's dedication to pushing the boundaries of 3D printing technology.

Moreover, the OrangeStorm Giga supports the addition of three extra printheads on the X-axis, allowing for simultaneous multi-nozzle printing. This capability enables users to print four identical models at once, each in a different color using separate filaments, making the Giga an incredibly versatile tool for creative and industrial projects alike.

"We are thrilled to receive the Technology Innovation Award for the OrangeStorm Giga," said Chris Hong, CEO of Elegoo. "The Giga represents one of our boldest innovations yet, and we're committed to further advancing our technology to empower creativity and precision on every scale."

Since its Kickstarter launch last November, the OrangeStorm Giga has garnered significant support, raising 3 million USD from backers. For more details on the award-winning OrangeStorm Giga or to secure a pre-order for 2,499.99 USD, please visit Elegoo's official website.

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products to nearly 80 countries and regions. In 2023, the company's total sales revenue reached approximately 200 million USD, with close to 700 employees and nearly 25,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

SOURCE ELEGOO