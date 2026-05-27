Elektrobit and ETAS debut integrated ADAS software foundation at Automotive Engineering Exposition 2026

Fully integrated ADAS software foundation combines EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications, a key element of Elektrobit's SDV platform with ETAS Vehicle Software Platform Suite

ERLANGEN, Germany and STUTTGART, Germany, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elektrobit and ETAS today announced the launch of a fully integrated advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software foundation combining EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications, a key component of Elektrobit's scalable, right-sized software-defined vehicle (SDV) platform, with ETAS Vehicle Software Platform Suite ADAS profile. The joint solution is being showcased at the ETAS booth (N77) during the JSAE Automotive Engineering Exposition 2026, May 27–29, in Yokohama, Japan.

Elektrobit and ETAS today announced the launch of a fully integrated ADAS software foundation combining EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications, a key component of Elektrobit’s scalable, right-sized SDV platform, with ETAS Vehicle Software Platform Suite ADAS profile.

The new ADAS software foundation is designed to significantly simplify customer integration efforts by delivering operating system and middleware components in a pre-integrated setup. This coordinated approach reduces integration risk compared to sourcing individual components separately, while incorporating EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications as an open alternative to proprietary, closed operating systems within ADAS foundational platforms. Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs can already integrate the ADAS software foundation into their current software stacks and vehicle programs to run early production evaluations and pilots.

The collaboration underscores the close partnership between Elektrobit and ETAS and reinforces their shared commitment to delivering scalable and safety‑oriented software platforms for the automotive industry.

"Determinism, highly efficient handling of huge amounts of data and functional safety are essential requirements for series‑ready ADAS systems," said Dr. Tobias Kreuzinger, head of product field compute middleware, ETAS. "By combining the ADAS profile of our Vehicle Software Platform Suite with EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications, we're allowing OEMs and Tier 1s to efficiently enable ASIL-B safety in Linux-based systems while providing series-proven middleware capabilities to ADAS function developers. The combined offering delivers a robust, production‑ready software foundation which helps to build safer ADAS systems faster."

The demonstration showcasing the new software stack highlights the readiness of safety‑enabled Linux for ADAS use cases when paired with deterministic, automotive‑grade middleware. By integrating EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications with the ADAS profile of the ETAS Vehicle Software Platform, Elektrobit and ETAS will showcase and deliver a coordinated, production‑capable ADAS software foundation designed to address customer demand for scalable, safety‑oriented ADAS platforms.

"ADAS programs increasingly require a mature and safety-compliant software foundation that can scale across vehicle platforms," said Dr. Moritz Neukirchner, head of cross-portfolio growth and alliances, Elektrobit. "As a core piece of our SDV platform, EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications plays a vital part in reducing integration effort, lowering program risk and improving developer experience for faster deployment at lower cost. In combination with ETAS, we are validating that safety-enabled Linux can serve as a solid foundation for ADAS when combined with deterministic middleware. Together we provide customers with a complete, integrated ADAS software foundation from one coordinated source."

For more information on the new ADAS software foundation and joint demonstration, see: https://www.elektrobit.com/products/ecu/adas-software-foundation

About Elektrobit

Elektrobit is the trusted partner in the transition to the software-defined vehicle (SDV). With over 35 years of award-winning automotive software expertise, Elektrobit's innovative portfolio and comprehensive SDV ecosystem empower OEMs, Tier 1s, along with ODMs and Big Tech to build future-ready solutions with speed and confidence. Its SDV building blocks include operating systems, middleware, embedded software, digital cockpit solutions, engineering services and development workflows – driving faster innovation and seamless integration across the vehicle lifecycle. Elektrobit software powers over five billion devices in more than 630 million vehicles worldwide. It is a wholly owned, independently operated subsidiary of AUMOVIO. For more information, visit elektrobit.com or the Elektrobit booth N70 at JSAE Automotive Engineering Exposition in Yokohama.

About ETAS

ETAS GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH, represented in 14 countries in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. ETAS' portfolio includes software development tools, software testing solutions, automotive middleware, data acquisition and processing tools, authoring and diagnostic solutions, automotive cybersecurity solutions, and end-to-end engineering and consulting services for the realization of software-defined vehicles. Our product solutions and services enable vehicle manufacturers and suppliers to develop, operate, and secure differentiating vehicle software with increased efficiency. Further information available at www.etas.com . Visit ETAS at booth N77.

Media contacts

Ann-Katrin Jakobs

Global Public Relations, Elektrobit

Phone: +49 173 7643619

[email protected]

In U.S.

Devan Gillick

Breakaway Communications for Elektrobit

Phone: + 1 530 591 3194

[email protected]

Bianka Ansperger

Press and Public Relations, ETAS

Phone: +49 151 40238991

[email protected]

SOURCE Elektrobit