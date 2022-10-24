Elektrobit announces first Automotive-Grade Embedded OS and Hypervisor for Infineon AURIX TC4x Microcontrollers

Collaboration enables OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to develop E/E architectures based on Classic AUTOSAR for the AURIX TC4x MCUs

New EB tresos Embedded Hypervisor enables core separation and running AUTOSAR stacks in parallel, reducing hardware and homologation costs

ERLANGEN, Germany, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elektrobit today announced the first automotive-grade, embedded, real-time operating system (OS) and hypervisor for the new AURIX TC4x microcontroller (MCU) from Infineon Technologies AG. The EB tresos AutoCore OS and new EB tresos Embedded Hypervisor enable OEMs and Tier 1s to more easily develop and deploy automotive E/E architectures based on the AUTOSAR Classic standard, helping accelerate the development of next-generation vehicles.

The transformation to domain and zone-based E/E architectures is driving car makers to consolidate ECUs, keeping the total number low to save energy, while adding more functionality and applications. Applications can be combined using EB tresos Embedded Hypervisor across multiple virtual machines on a single MCU. Thus, accelerating innovation and satisfying the emerging consumer demands.

The EB tresos AutoCore OS is an embedded, multi-core, real-time operating system that implements the AUTOSAR standard and all its scalability classes.The EB tresos Embedded Hypervisor allows multiple OS and AUTOSAR stack instances to be executed in parallel on a single MCU using new virtualization features of the Infineon AURIX TC4x MCU, saving costs and reducing update efforts. It enables an application—such as on-board diagnostics (OBD)—to be run separately from other applications on the MCU to avoid repeated homologation costs and delays should updates be required for that application.

"Given the growing vehicle complexity, we've placed significant focus on collaborating with best-of-breed software partners," said Thomas Schneid, Senior Director Software, Partner and Ecosystem Management, Infineon. "Elektrobit has been a long-time, respected collaborator of ours. Its expertise in AUTOSAR and in developing software for the AURIX TriCore architecture—including its new EB tresos Embedded Hypervisor—provides our customers with competitive advantage as they develop E/E architectures for their next-gen vehicles."

Targeting a wide range of automotive applications including the strong demand for functional integration in domain and zone-based E/E architectures, the new AURIX TC4x supports both eMobility and the advancement of automated driving through safety systems. Infineon's AURIX TC4x offers enhanced connectivity including advanced safety and security. The AURIX TC4x family of 28nm MCUs is sampling now with series production products expected to be available in Q2 2024.

"Elektrobit is proud to be the first to provide an OS and hypervisor that allow car makers and Tier 1s to benefit from the innovations in the new AURIX TC4x MCUs," said Michael Robertson, Head of Products and Strategy, Elektrobit. "EB tresos and the new AURIX TC4x are a perfect match for OEMs and suppliers looking to develop ECU software applications based on the Classic AUTOSAR standard."

