Element Biosciences and DNAnexus® Announce Collaboration to Advance Multi-Omics Analysis

News provided by

Element Biosciences

06 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

Direct integration allows customers to stream data from Element's AVITI™ System directly to DNAnexus

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of pioneering technologies to empower science, announced a collaboration with DNAnexus, provider of the Precision Health Data Cloud, to allow customers to stream data from Element's AVITI™ System directly to their DNAnexus account. The collaboration combines the unmatched performance of AVITI sequencing with the secure and full-featured multi-omic analysis platform of DNAnexus.  The integration of AVITI with DNAnexus will be available to customers in Q1 2024.

"We are thrilled to have DNAnexus as a partner in the growing Element Biosciences analysis ecosystem," said Francisco Garcia, PhD, SVP of Informatics at Element Biosciences, speaking at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) 2024 conference. "This collaboration provides our customers with direct integration to DNAnexus' robust, flexible and user-friendly multi-modal analysis platform."

"We're excited to partner with Element Biosciences to provide a seamless experience for customers to generate, analyze and interpret genomic data on DNAnexus," said Thomas Laur, CEO at DNAnexus. "Element Biosciences has established itself as a leading sequencing technology innovator and we are proud to join forces to help streamline multi-omics research."

Key advantages of the combined features include:

  • Streamlined Data Transfer: AVITI instruments, configured through ElemBio Cloud, can effortlessly stream data directly to a customer's DNAnexus account.
  • Bases2Fastq Availability: Element's Bases2Fastq global application for demultiplexing and FASTQ generation is now published as an application on DNAnexus, accessible to all users.
  • Automated Workflows: Users have the flexibility to automatically launch Bases2Fastq and additional secondary/tertiary analyses available on DNAnexus as soon as the data are fully uploaded, providing rapid insights post-run completion.

The collaboration embodies Element's commitment to empowering customers with choice and flexibility and sets the stage for advancing multi-omics research and applications.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing and other omics technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About DNAnexus

DNAnexus enables biomedical organizations to accelerate scientific discovery and improve patient care with the Precision Health Data Cloud. The company provides scientific innovators and healthcare professionals with the ability to manage, analyze, and collaborate on multi-omic, clinical and real-world data to unlock insights. DNAnexus actively manages more than 100 petabytes of data on behalf of a growing network of collaborations with leading pharmaceutical, clinical diagnostic, academic research, biobank, and government organizations. Today, more than 45,000 users across 48 countries and over 130 enterprise customers are harnessing the full potential of their data with the scalable and secure Precision Health Data Cloud. DNAnexus is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit www.dnanexus.com or follow @DNAnexus.

Media Contact:

Kristi Heim
Element Biosciences
[email protected] 

SOURCE Element Biosciences

Also from this source

Element to Present Data on New Products and Multi-Omics Capabilities at AGBT

Element to Present Data on New Products and Multi-Omics Capabilities at AGBT

Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of pioneering technologies to empower science, will present details on five new products launching in 2024 at...
Element Announces Expanded Customer Base, New Products, and Unprecedented Capabilities on a Benchtop Sequencer

Element Announces Expanded Customer Base, New Products, and Unprecedented Capabilities on a Benchtop Sequencer

Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of pioneering technologies to empower science, has received over 160 commercial orders of its AVITI benchtop...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.