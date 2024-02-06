Element Biosciences and DNAnexus® Announce Collaboration to Advance Multi-Omics Analysis

Direct integration allows customers to stream data from Element's AVITI™ System directly to DNAnexus

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of pioneering technologies to empower science, announced a collaboration with DNAnexus, provider of the Precision Health Data Cloud, to allow customers to stream data from Element's AVITI™ System directly to their DNAnexus account. The collaboration combines the unmatched performance of AVITI sequencing with the secure and full-featured multi-omic analysis platform of DNAnexus. The integration of AVITI with DNAnexus will be available to customers in Q1 2024.

"We are thrilled to have DNAnexus as a partner in the growing Element Biosciences analysis ecosystem," said Francisco Garcia, PhD, SVP of Informatics at Element Biosciences, speaking at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) 2024 conference. "This collaboration provides our customers with direct integration to DNAnexus' robust, flexible and user-friendly multi-modal analysis platform."

"We're excited to partner with Element Biosciences to provide a seamless experience for customers to generate, analyze and interpret genomic data on DNAnexus," said Thomas Laur, CEO at DNAnexus. "Element Biosciences has established itself as a leading sequencing technology innovator and we are proud to join forces to help streamline multi-omics research."

Key advantages of the combined features include:

Streamlined Data Transfer: AVITI instruments, configured through ElemBio Cloud, can effortlessly stream data directly to a customer's DNAnexus account.

Bases2Fastq Availability: Element's Bases2Fastq global application for demultiplexing and FASTQ generation is now published as an application on DNAnexus, accessible to all users.

Automated Workflows: Users have the flexibility to automatically launch Bases2Fastq and additional secondary/tertiary analyses available on DNAnexus as soon as the data are fully uploaded, providing rapid insights post-run completion.

The collaboration embodies Element's commitment to empowering customers with choice and flexibility and sets the stage for advancing multi-omics research and applications.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing and other omics technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

About DNAnexus

DNAnexus enables biomedical organizations to accelerate scientific discovery and improve patient care with the Precision Health Data Cloud. The company provides scientific innovators and healthcare professionals with the ability to manage, analyze, and collaborate on multi-omic, clinical and real-world data to unlock insights. DNAnexus actively manages more than 100 petabytes of data on behalf of a growing network of collaborations with leading pharmaceutical, clinical diagnostic, academic research, biobank, and government organizations. Today, more than 45,000 users across 48 countries and over 130 enterprise customers are harnessing the full potential of their data with the scalable and secure Precision Health Data Cloud. DNAnexus is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit www.dnanexus.com or follow @DNAnexus.

