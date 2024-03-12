Element Biosciences Announces Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Support

Element welcomes Danae Van Oene, a proven genomics commercial leader, as the company expands its multi-omics capabilities

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of pioneering technologies to empower science, today announced the appointment of Danae Van Oene as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Support.

Danae Van Oene, Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Support at Element Biosciences

In her new role, Danae will spearhead Element's commercial sales initiatives, overseeing regions including North America, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Latin America and others worldwide. As Element expands its global customer base, she will work with Element customers and distributors internationally to maximize operational excellence and translate feedback into product innovations.

"Danae will play an instrumental role in expanding our global presence and strengthening relationships with our customers and distributors across the world," said Molly He, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Element Biosciences. "Danae's expertise and proven track record of success will help Element advance our mission to empower scientists with the most innovative tools to catalyze discovery."

Danae was most recently 10x Genomics' Vice President and General Manager for the Americas region after previously leading its global sales programs, global distribution, and strategic partnerships. Before joining 10x Genomics, she held global sales management roles at Illumina and was Distribution Territory Manager for Beckman Coulter.

"I'm excited to drive the commercialization of Element's current AVITI success and planned innovation capabilities to labs across the world," said Danae Van Oene. "I have seen firsthand how the industry is rapidly evolving to meet the needs of scientists, and I look forward to helping enable the future of biology."

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing and other omics technology for research and diagnostic markets.

