Element451 Doubles Q1 Growth, Expands Executive Team to Support Next Phase of AI Innovation in Higher Education

Company appoints Chief Customer Officer and Chief Technology Officer to support accelerating demand for AI-driven student lifecycle experiences

RALEIGH, N.C., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Element451, the AI platform for powering the student lifecycle experience, today announced strong first-quarter momentum driven by the increasing adoption of agentic AI as higher education institutions work to address mounting labor constraints and enrollment pressures. Element451's year-over-year growth doubled in Q1, alongside a 50% increase in new customers. The company also announced the appointments of Lisa Van Ever as Chief Customer Officer and Derek Knudsen as Chief Technology Officer, reinforcing its continued investment in delivering greater value to customers.

Since 2021, Element451 has grown revenue by 736% and expanded its customer base by 479%, underscoring a shift in higher education toward AI-driven platforms that reduce manual work and improve engagement across the student lifecycle. That shift is reflected in Element451's platform usage, with agent-driven enrollments surpassing one million and more than one thousand agent jobs created to support workflows across admissions, enrollment, and student success.

"Our growth reflects the challenges institutions are facing and the need for technology that can actually move work forward," said James Novak, Chief Executive Officer of Element451. "Colleges and universities are being asked to do more with fewer resources, while expectations for personalized engagement continue to rise. We're seeing that translate into meaningful adoption of our platform. At the same time, we're leveraging our growth to invest back into our schools through strategic hires, continued product innovation, and a deeper focus on helping institutions drive better outcomes and experiences."

Investing in leadership to support evolving higher education needs

Traditional CRM systems were not designed to support always-on engagement or personalization at scale. As expectations have evolved, institutions have been forced to rely on a growing mix of disconnected legacy CRM, marketing automation, chatbots, and student success platforms to close the gap. This fragmentation has added complexity for already limited teams, making it harder to deliver consistent, high-quality student experiences.

Element451 addresses this challenge with a purpose-built AI-native platform for powering the student lifecycle experience. By bringing CRM, engagement, and student data together with agents that directly execute work, institutions can move beyond managing data to actively improving outcomes across marketing, admissions, enrollment, and student success.

To support the next phase of growth and product innovation, Element451 has expanded its executive leadership team with the appointments of Van Ever and Knudsen.

Van Ever brings more than 15 years of experience leading customer-focused organizations, with a focus on driving adoption and value across higher education institutions. She has deep experience building and scaling end-to-end user journeys, including accelerating implementation timelines and developing customer success and account management functions. She most recently served as Chief Customer Officer at Stellic and previously held the same role at Coursedog.

"Institutions are under real pressure to deliver better outcomes with fewer resources, and that starts with how they engage and support students," said Van Ever. "Element451 is at a pivotal moment, with the right foundation and investment to help colleges and universities scale more personalized, AI-driven student experiences. I'm excited to build on that momentum and ensure our customers are realizing the full value of the platform."

Knudsen joins Element451 as a seasoned technology leader with deep experience in generative AI and AI-native enterprise platforms. He most recently served as Chief Delivery Officer and Head of Engineering at Revenue.io, and previously in Chief Technology Officer roles at Proof.com and Alteryx.

"AI is shifting from a tool that supports work to a system that can actually execute it," said Knudsen. "Element451 has already built the foundation to make that real in higher education, with the data, context, and platform needed for agents to operate effectively. I'm excited to help scale that vision and continue advancing how institutions use AI to drive meaningful outcomes."

"As we continue to grow, Lisa and Derek bring the leadership we need to scale both the customer experience and the platform, enabling institutions to simplify the student experience layer and turn that into measurable outcomes and ROI," said Novak.

Advancing the platform for the future of student engagement

Element451's platform usage continues to scale as more institutions execute the student lifecycle with AI across applications, conversations, appointments, and engagement workflows. Agent-driven messaging has become the primary form of communication on the platform, with agent-based conversations increasing 11.7x over the past 12 months. These interactions are not only driving more volume, but stronger engagement, with SMS conversion rates increasing from 8% to 15% and email conversion rates rising from 6% to 9% versus manual workflows.

Element451 continues to expand its platform to support every stage of the student lifecycle, extending how work is executed across admissions, student success, and advancement. The company will unveil its latest product innovations and roadmap at Engage 2026, its annual user conference taking place June 15–17, 2026, at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC.

About Element451

Element451 is the AI platform for powering the student lifecycle experience, built specifically for higher education. The platform serves as the student experience layer, unifying CRM, engagement, and student data with systems like SIS and LMS into a single foundation. Element451 executes high-volume work across the student lifecycle using agentic AI, enabling institutions to operate more efficiently, reduce manual effort, and deliver personalized, outcome-driven student experiences at scale.

Element451 supports over 300 institutions, including Columbia University, Louisiana State University, Tulane University, the North Carolina Community College System, and the University System of Georgia.

Media Contact: Chris Griffin, [email protected]

SOURCE Element451