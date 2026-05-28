Element451 Launches Bolt as the AI Agent Platform for Higher Education, Surpassing 60 Million AI-Powered Student Journeys

Built on years of operational experience in higher education, Bolt is now available as a standalone AI Agent platform, deployable by any institution, on any system.

RALEIGH, N.C., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Element451, the AI platform built for the higher education student lifecycle, today announced that institutions using Bolt have surpassed 60 million AI-powered student journeys. The milestone reflects a fundamental shift in how colleges and universities are deploying AI, with agentic AI becoming essential infrastructure for enrollment, student success, and institutional operations. In response to that demand, Element451 is launching Bolt as an independent AI agent platform, purpose-built to work alongside any CRM or student information system an institution runs.

The 60 million student journey milestone is part of a broader pattern of accelerating adoption. Bolt has driven 5.6 million agent-driven conversations across Element451's customer base, growing 11.4x over the past year, and the pace continues to accelerate as more institutions deploy agents across admissions, student success, and continuing education. When AI agents are built specifically for higher education workflows, they stop being optional software and start becoming the infrastructure institutions rely on to operate.

Introducing Bolt: AI Agents That Do the Work

Bolt is Element451's AI agent platform, developed over years of operational experience across hundreds of higher education institutions. What that experience made clear is that the most valuable thing an AI system can do in higher education is execute work — engaging prospects, processing applications, supporting students, detecting fraud, and moving people down the funnel, without waiting for a staff member to initiate it.

Today, Bolt is available as an independent product to the entire higher education market. Purpose-built to deploy specialized agents across marketing, admissions, student success, and continuing education and workforce, Bolt arrives pre-configured for the workflows higher education institutions rely on most. It integrates with the systems institutions already run, including Slate, Salesforce, Banner, and Workday, and gets to work without months of implementation or disruption to existing operations.

As Bolt continues to evolve, institutions will be able to build and deploy custom agents tailored to their specific workflows and use cases across the full student lifecycle.

The increased adoption of Bolt agents comes at a critical moment for higher education. College-age student populations are projected to decline 15% by 2029, one in three staff say they are likely to leave their jobs in the next year, and student expectations for fast, personalized engagement have never been higher. Institutions are being asked to do more with less, and the platforms built to support them have not kept pace.

"Higher education has some of the most dedicated teams in any industry, and the work they do changes lives. The challenge is that the software built to support them still requires humans to run it, and human time is finite. Prospects don't get followed up with. Students don't get the support they need. Things fall through the cracks," said James Novak, Chief Executive Officer of Element451. "We've spent years working inside higher education institutions, learning how these teams operate, where they're stretched, and what students actually expect. Bolt agents deliver personalized engagement at scale, around the clock, without waiting to be asked. And when the routine work is handled, staff get their time back to focus on the relationships that actually move students forward."

The Numbers Behind the Milestone

The 60 million student journey milestone is part of a broader picture of adoption that reflects how deeply Bolt is enabling agentic AI in higher education:

60M AI-powered student journeys completed on the platform

5.6M agent-driven conversations across Element451's customer base

11.4x growth in agent-driven conversations over the past year

505K Bolt Discovery searches, reflecting 3x growth

47.9K AI transcript evaluations completed in just six months

873K fraud checks in the past 12 months

checks in the past 12 months 82% reduction in chatbot handoff rate, from 3.0% to 0.31%

193K appointments scheduled

The results at individual institutions tell the same story. At Assumption University, a controlled study split prospective students between Bolt agents and existing staff workflows. Agents handled routine questions around the clock, saving the admissions team 85 hours of work in the first 30 days and driving a measurable uptick in applications submitted and completed. At Richard Bland College, application review time dropped by 80% after deploying Bolt agents to evaluate and process incoming applications.

"We were able to deploy Bolt without changing our CRM or disrupting our existing Slate workflows. Within 30 days, our agents had handled over 3,800 total outreaches and responses across SMS, email, and phone, saved our admissions team 85 hours of work, and driven a measurable uptick in applications submitted and completed," said William Boffi, Vice President for Enrollment Management at Assumption University. "Our advisors are no longer buried in routine follow-ups. They're having the conversations they went into higher education to have, the ones that actually help students decide where to take the next step in their lives."

The company will share its next wave of product innovation at Engage 2026, its annual user conference taking place June 15-17, 2026, at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC. Attendees will get a first look at upcoming capabilities including Custom Skills, Case Management, and Continuing Education and Workforce.

About Element451

Element451 delivers AI products purpose-built for higher education. Bolt is the AI Agent Engine for higher education, deploying specialized agents across every stage of the student lifecycle to drive outcomes for institutions and students alike. Element is the AI-native CRM for higher education, connecting data, workflows, and AI agents across every team and every stage of the student journey. Element451 supports more than 350 institutions, including Columbia University, Louisiana State University, Tulane University, the North Carolina Community College System, and the University System of Georgia.

Media Contact:

Chris Griffin

Senior Director, Brand & Content

Element451

[email protected]

SOURCE Element451