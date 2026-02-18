Elemental Analysis Market worth $6.49 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Elemental Analysis Market is projected to grow from about USD 4.54 billion in 2025 to USD 6.49 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Elemental Analysis Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030

2024–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 4.54 billion

USD 4.54 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6.49 billion

USD 6.49 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 7.4%

Elemental Analysis Market Trends & Insights:

In 2024, the ICP-OES segment accounted for the largest market share of 33%.

By type, the elemental analyzers segment is expected to dominate the market, accounting for a share of 67.5% in 2024.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical laboratories segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% CAGR between 2025 and 2039.

North America accounted for a 40.8% share of the global elemental analysis/heavy metal testing market in 2024.

The surge is driven by stricter environmental regulations, rising industrial and food safety compliance requirements, and growing awareness of the health risks associated with trace element contamination. Governments, industries, and research institutions are increasingly integrating trace element testing into routine environmental monitoring and quality control systems, supported by growing investments in advanced analytical instruments and automated sampling technologies. Advancements in ICP-MS, ICP-OES, AAS, XRF, portable analyzers, and software-enabled data analytics are enabling faster, more accurate, and scalable testing capabilities across geographies.

By product type, The ICP-OES segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

the ICP-OES segment dominates the market due to its unmatched capability to perform multi-elemental analysis with high precision and sensitivity. ICP-OES provides rapid detection of trace and major elements across complex matrices, which is essential for applications in pharmaceuticals, environmental testing, and food safety. Its wide dynamic range allows for the simultaneous analysis of elements at both low and high concentrations, thereby reducing the need for multiple testing procedures. Additionally, ICP-OES instruments have become increasingly user-friendly with automated sample handling, enhanced software interfaces, and reduced maintenance requirements, which improves laboratory efficiency. Regulatory compliance also drives ICP-OES adoption, as it aligns with methods recommended by pharmacopeias and environmental authorities. Furthermore, the scalability of ICP-OES—from benchtop units for routine analysis to advanced systems for research-intensive applications—makes it a preferred choice for laboratories seeking reliability, speed, and comprehensive elemental coverage. These advantages collectively contribute to ICP-OES commanding the largest share of the Elemental Analysis Market.

By type, the elemental analyzers segment is expected to dominate the market.

elemental analyzers, particularly those designed for carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, sulfur, and oxygen (CHNS/O) analysis, account for a significant share of the market due to their essential role in quality control and compliance testing. These analyzers provide high accuracy and reproducibility for determining the elemental composition of pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and materials used in research. Their versatility allows testing across diverse sample types, including solids, liquids, and powders, without extensive sample preparation. Automated and continuous-feed designs further enhance throughput, making them suitable for high-volume laboratories. The growing demand for precise quantification of elemental content, driven by regulatory requirements such as ICH Q3D for elemental impurities in drugs, also propels the adoption of elemental analyzers. Additionally, their compact footprint, minimal operational costs, and low maintenance requirements make them attractive for laboratories with limited resources. Collectively, these factors position elemental analyzers as a cornerstone technology, driving their dominance in the Elemental Analysis Market.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical segment holds the largest share in the market.

the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical segment holds the largest share in the market due to the critical need for elemental impurity testing to ensure patient safety and regulatory compliance. Elemental analysis is a fundamental step in drug development, quality control, and batch release processes, particularly for detecting toxic metals such as lead, arsenic, cadmium, and mercury. Regulatory guidelines, such as ICH Q3D and USP <232>, have mandated strict limits for elemental impurities in pharmaceutical products, thereby increasing the demand for robust analytical solutions. Additionally, biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, require precise elemental profiling to maintain product integrity and efficacy. The growth of contract research organizations (CROs) providing analytical testing services also fuels demand, as these laboratories require advanced technologies like ICP-OES, ICP-MS, and elemental analyzers. Furthermore, increasing global pharmaceutical production, coupled with a focus on complex drug formulations and personalized medicine, ensures sustained market growth for elemental analysis in this sector.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Elemental Analysis market.

The Elemental Analysis Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America remains the largest regional market for elemental analysis, driven by the presence of advanced regulatory frameworks, a well-established pharmaceutical and biotech industry, and a high adoption of cutting-edge analytical technologies. The US, in particular, drives demand through stringent compliance requirements from agencies such as the FDA and EPA, which encourage the widespread use of ICP-OES, ICP-MS, and elemental analyzers for heavy metal testing. Strong investments in research & development, particularly in life sciences, environmental monitoring, and materials science, further bolster the market. Moreover, the region benefits from a robust infrastructure for analytical laboratories, the availability of skilled professionals, and a high level of awareness regarding product quality and safety. Additionally, North American laboratories often serve as global testing hubs, catering to international clients and driving demand for advanced and high-throughput analytical instruments. These factors collectively consolidate North America's leadership in the Elemental Analysis Market.

Top Companies in Elemental Analysis Market:

The Top Companies in Elemental Analysis Market include Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH (Germany), HORIBA Ltd. (Japan), Analytik Jena AG (Germany), Elementar Analysensysteme GmbH (Germany), Skyray Instruments USA, Inc. (US), GBC Scientific (Australia), Malvern Panalytical Ltd. (UK), Rigaku Holdings Corporation (Japan), LECO Corporation (US), Advion Inc. (US), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), Alpha Measurement Solutions (US), Buck Scientific, Inc. (US), Jeol Ltd. (Japan), PG Instruments Ltd. (UK), and Aurora Biomed Inc. (Canada), among others.

