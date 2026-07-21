ELEPHAS ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH INVITROCUE TO EXPAND PERSONALIZED ONCOLOGY IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

Partnership Brings Elephas' elive Platform to southeast Asia expanding Advancing Global Commercialization

MADISON, Wis., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elephas Biosciences Corporation, a private company that has developed an innovative live tissue platform for immunotherapy response prediction, today announced an international partnership with Invitrocue Pte. Ltd. Under the agreement, Invitrocue, a personalized oncology company specializing in 3D cell-based cancer models (organoids) and comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP), will serve as Elephas' commercial partner for the elive™ platform in Singapore and Malaysia.

Invitrocue's flagship Singapore laboratory, Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory, provides the foundation to extend access across Southeast Asia. The agreement establishes a strategic commercial and operational presence in one of the most important growth regions for advanced personalized oncology.

The partnership brings together three complementary approaches: Invitrocue's Onco-PDO® functional drug testing service, its suite of CGP tests, and Elephas' elive platform for ex vivo immunotherapy response insight. Combined, these technologies provide researchers and clinicians with a more complete personalized oncology testing pathway, integrating functional drug screening, genomic profiling, and immunotherapy response prediction.

"Our partnership with Invitrocue represents an important step in expanding access to the elive platform through a recognized leader in personalized oncology," said Maneesh Arora, Elephas Founder and CEO. "Through this partnership we have an opportunity to provide researchers and clinicians with functional insights while broadening personalized cancer care throughout Southeast Asia."

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to giving oncologists deeper, functional insights to guide treatment decisions," said Dr. Steven Fang, CEO of Invitrocue. "Adding the functional response data from Elephas' elive platform to our own testing capabilities deepens the personalized oncology research we can pursue in Singapore and Malaysia, and we look forward to building on that foundation across the region."

About Elephas Biosciences

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, with the number of patients projected to triple by 2060. Despite a significant increase in the number of available immunotherapies, only 1 in 5 patients receiving immunotherapy obtain a response and many who may respond are not eligible for therapy due to lack of accurate predictive biomarkers. With the mission to tackle this growing dilemma, Elephas has developed an ex vivo platform to assess how live biopsies respond to immunotherapies. By preserving the native tumor microenvironment from a live core needle biopsy and using a novel method to address tumor heterogeneity, the elive™ platform enables a real-time characterization of immune response. To learn more, visit www.elephas.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Invitrocue

Invitrocue is an innovative life sciences company that specializes in developing groundbreaking 3D cell-based models such as Patient-Derived Organoids ("PDOs") from all solid cancers. By utilizing Onco-PDO test, Invitrocue performs in vitro drug screenings on PDOs to provide oncologists with the information to better direct patient therapy and personalized patient treatment. Invitrocue also offers a comprehensive and integrated range of best-in-class early cancer detection Liquid Biopsy clinical tests, personalized drug sensitivity and dosing tests using a patient's own cancer organoids, best-in-class real-time, ultra-sensitive treatment Liquid Biopsy clinical tests, and post-treatment relapse monitoring tests.

SOURCE Elephas