ELEPHAS BIOSCIENCES WELCOMES HOWARD A. 'SKIP' BURRIS III, MD TO THE COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Former ASCO President and Oncology Research Leader Joins Board to Support Next Phase of Commercial Growth

MADISON, Wis., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elephas Biosciences Corporation, a private company that has developed an innovative live tissue platform for immunotherapy response prediction, today announced that Howard A. 'Skip' Burris III, MD has joined the Elephas Board of Directors. A pioneer in expanding early-phase drug development beyond academic medical centers and into community oncology settings, Dr. Burris brings decades of leadership in clinical research, drug development, and cancer care that will help guide Elephas as the company commercializes its elive™ platform.

Dr. Burris is internationally recognized for his contributions to oncology research and drug development. He previously served as President and Chief Medical Officer of the Sarah Cannon Research Institute. A former President of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), he currently serves as Chair of Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation. Named a Giant of Cancer Care in Drug Development by OncLive in 2014, Dr. Burris has spent his career accelerating access to innovative cancer therapies.

As Elephas begins commercialization of the elive platform, Dr. Burris' experience translating innovative oncology research into clinical practice will help support the company as it enters this next phase. Only 1 in 5 patients respond to immunotherapy today, and Elephas is on a mission to improve outcomes and lives for patients worldwide.

"For too long, we have given immunotherapies to patients without a reliable way to predict who will respond. Elephas is working to change that by measuring how a living tumor actually behaves," said Dr. Burris. "That kind of functional insight can help clinicians and researchers make better decisions, and I am glad to support the team as it furthers the elive platform."

"Dr. Burris has dedicated his career to transforming how cancer therapies reach patients," said Maneesh Arora, Elephas founder and CEO. "That vision aligns closely with our mission to bring real-time immunotherapy response insights to more clinicians and researchers, and his guidance will be invaluable as we commercialize."

About Elephas Biosciences

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, with the number of patients projected to triple by 2060. Despite a significant increase in the number of available immunotherapies, only 1 in 5 patients receiving immunotherapy obtain a response and many who may respond are not eligible for therapy due to lack of accurate predictive biomarkers. With the mission to tackle this growing dilemma, Elephas has developed an ex vivo platform to assess how live biopsies respond to immunotherapies. By preserving the native tumor microenvironment from a live core needle biopsy and using a novel method to address tumor heterogeneity, the elive platform enables a real-time characterization of immune response. To learn more, visit www.elephas.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Elephas