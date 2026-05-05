Elevat Powers Launch of IDEX Fire and Safety's Captium™ IQ, an Industry-First AI Technician for Rescue Equipment Service

SEATTLE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevat today announced its role in powering the launch of Captium™ IQ, an industry-first AI Technician introduced by HURST Jaws of Life®, part of IDEX Fire and Safety. Built on the Elevat AI + IoT platform, Captium IQ represents a major step forward in transforming how mission-critical equipment is serviced, maintained, and kept ready for response.

Captium IQ combines AI-driven diagnostics, guided service workflows, and data-informed insights to improve equipment readiness, reduce downtime, and enhance service efficiency across HURST's global installed base.

"Captium IQ is a clear example of what becomes possible when OEMs embed intelligence directly into the service experience," said Adam Livesay, CEO and Co-Founder of Elevat. "We're proud to partner with IDEX Fire and Safety to bring the next generation of service to life, where every technician is supported by an AI-powered Service Brain. This is how you move from reactive maintenance to intelligent, real-time service operations."

Bringing the Service Brain to Life

Captium IQ leverages Elevat's AI platform to unify equipment data, service history, technical documentation, and diagnostic intelligence into a single system, enabling an AI Technician that can reason through complex service scenarios and deliver real-time, step-by-step guidance in the field.

With Captium IQ, technicians can:

Diagnose issues faster and reduce trial-and-error troubleshooting

Access expert-level guidance in real time

Standardize service workflows across teams

Improve consistency, accuracy, and speed of repairs

"The real breakthrough here is turning AI into something a technician can actually use in the moment," said Adam Livesay. "Captium IQ connects the dots between equipment data, service history, and technical knowledge to deliver clear, actionable guidance when it matters most. That's what it means to operationalize AI in service."

Advancing Equipment Readiness and Service Performance

Designed for mission-critical environments, Captium IQ helps ensure that rescue equipment remains ready when it's needed most. By increasing visibility into service activity and performance trends, the platform enables more proactive maintenance strategies, reduces repeat service events, and improves alignment across OEMs, service teams, and end users.

The solution is delivered through a mobile application, providing technicians with on-demand intelligence in both field and shop environments, with availability beginning May 2026.

Defining the Future of Intelligent Service

The launch of Captium IQ signals a broader shift across industrial and emergency response sectors—where AI is becoming foundational to service delivery.

"Service is becoming a software-driven, intelligence-led function," added Livesay. "We believe every OEM will need a Service Brain to stay competitive. Captium IQ is an early example of that future, where systems don't just report data, they help solve problems."

About Elevat

Elevat provides IoT + AI-powered software that helps equipment manufacturers and service organizations improve service outcomes, reduce downtime, and empower technicians with real-time intelligence. The Elevat AI + IoT platform enables OEMs to transform their installed base into intelligent, connected systems that can diagnose, guide, and act.

www.getelevat.com

SOURCE Elevat, Inc