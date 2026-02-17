Elevate Announces Strategic Investment in Gonzalez Advisors, Establishing Presence in Southern California and Advancing National Expansion Strategy

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate, a national accounting and advisory platform backed by long-term growth capital, today announced a strategic investment in Gonzalez Advisors, a tax and advisory firm in Orange County led by Managing Partner John Gonzalez.

Gonzalez Advisors builds upon the longstanding reputation and client relationships established by Gonzalez CPA and represents the firm's next phase of growth as part of the Elevate platform.

The partnership marks another step in Elevate's expansion into high-growth markets and reinforces its disciplined strategy of building regional density across key U.S. markets.

Gonzalez Advisors serves closely held businesses, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals throughout Southern California. The firm is known for its technical strength, proactive tax planning, and long-standing client relationships. Following the investment, Gonzalez Advisors will operate as "Gonzalez Advisors, powered by Elevate," maintaining its leadership and client-first culture while gaining access to Elevate's national infrastructure and growth resources.

"Orange County is a strategic market for our platform," said Sanjay Agarwal, CEO & Managing Partner of Elevate. "John has built a strong foundation with deep client trust and meaningful growth opportunity. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to investing in high-quality firms in markets where we see sustained economic strength and increasing demand for sophisticated advisory services."

Elevate provides its partner firms with centralized operational infrastructure, access to growth capital, advanced technology systems, recruiting support, and strategic advisory resources. This model allows local leaders to focus on client service and expansion while benefiting from the scale and capabilities of a national platform.

"We are excited to partner with Elevate as we enter this next chapter," said John Gonzalez, Managing Partner of Gonzalez Advisors. "The platform's long-term vision, operational depth, and growth orientation align closely with our objectives. This partnership strengthens our ability to serve clients while expanding our presence in Orange County and beyond."

The investment in Gonzalez Advisors further strengthens Elevate's West Coast footprint and supports its broader national growth strategy. Elevate continues to evaluate additional partnership opportunities in attractive markets as it builds a scaled, diversified accounting and advisory organization.

"Our strategy is deliberate and long-term," Agarwal added. "We are building a national platform with regional strength by partnering with firms that share our focus on quality, growth, and operational excellence. We believe the momentum we are generating positions Elevate for strong, continued expansion."

The platform continues to execute on its strategic growth initiatives, and several additional strategic announcements are expected in the near term as Elevate advances into its next phase.

About Elevate

Elevate is a growth-focused accounting and advisory platform partnering with entrepreneurial firms across the United States. The platform provides capital investment, operational infrastructure, technology, and strategic guidance designed to support sustainable growth while preserving local firm identity and leadership.

About Gonzalez Advisors

Gonzalez Advisors is an Orange County-based accounting and advisory firm serving businesses and individuals throughout Southern California. The firm delivers tax, accounting, and advisory services with a client-centered approach and a commitment to long-term relationships.

