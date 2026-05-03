Elevate Appoints Wade Clark as Chief Growth Officer

Industry veteran to lead organic growth strategy across Elevate's national platform

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate, a national operator-led accounting and advisory platform, today announced the appointment of Wade Clark as Chief Growth Officer. Clark brings more than 30 years of experience building and leading sales organizations at top U.S. accounting and consulting firms, including Moss Adams (now Baker Tilly), BKD (now Forvis Mazars), Carr Riggs & Ingram, BDO USA, and Ernst & Young.

In this role, Clark will lead organic growth across Elevate's partner firms, building a unified, data-driven growth function that complements the platform's active M&A strategy and deepens advisory relationships firmwide.

Most recently, Clark spent nine years at Moss Adams, where he built and scaled the sales coaching function supporting 1,000+ partners, directors, and senior managers across 45 practices in a $1.3 billion firm. Earlier, as Chief Growth Officer at Carr Riggs & Ingram, he built the firm's first growth function and helped drive revenue from $70 million to $100 million in three years. At BKD, he played a central role in the firm's expansion from $190 million to $400 million, primarily through organic growth. He is the author of Meaningful Success in Business as well as Simplifying Complex Sales, reviewed by Accounting Today as one of the best books on selling professional services.

"Wade has built and led growth organizations at scale, and he knows what it takes to drive consistent, measurable results across a distributed partnership," said Sanjay Agarwal, CEO and Founder of Elevate. "As we continue to execute on both M&A and organic growth, Wade's ability to bring structure, accountability, and rigor to revenue generation will be a meaningful differentiator for our partner firms and their clients."

"What attracted me to Elevate is the clarity of vision and the commitment to building a true operating platform — not just a collection of firms," said Clark. "The opportunity to architect a scalable growth engine across a national footprint, alongside partner firms who are already leaders in their markets, is incredibly compelling."

Clark is based in Houston, Texas, and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Texas A&M University.

About Elevate

Elevate is a national accounting and advisory platform built by operators. The firm partners with leading CPA firms to provide the technology, infrastructure, and strategic support needed to drive sustainable growth, enhance client service, and unlock long-term value. Elevate's operator-led model preserves firm autonomy while delivering the scale, talent, and technology of a unified platform.

SOURCE Elevate LLC