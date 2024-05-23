Elevate Aviation Group Deepens New Pacific Airlines Relationship with VIP Configured All Business Class 757 Fleet

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Aviation Group and New Pacific Airlines continue to deepen their active relationship and foster new opportunities together announcing jointly today their fleet plan for three aircraft in a 78-passenger, all business class configuration. The two companies have already seen unprecedented demand with their unified offering and anticipate that need to intensify through the summer and fall.

Elevate Aviation Group and New Pacific Airlines deepen partnership with VIP configured all business class fleet of Boeing 757.

Already a resounding success for their sports clientele, Private Jet Services (PJS), an Elevate subsidiary, is seeing an uptick in requests for the VIP-configured 757s from other industries including hospitality, MICE, and corporate shuttle programs. Lezlea List, President of PJS commented, "Our top priority is delivering safe, best-in-market aircraft to our mission-oriented clients. We view this partnership as a game changer for our product offering." Rob McKinney, CEO of New Pacific Airlines also noted of the partnership with, "We have entered into agreements with other companies throughout our history, but continue to be impressed at the professionalism of the team at Elevate Aviation Group. Their unique value proposition and 20-year history of working with large group charter allows both companies to lead with their strengths and provide an unmatched level of service."

The two companies also plan to expand their joint offering as more aircraft join the New Pacific fleet in the coming months. This enhanced fleet will be ready to assist with the upcoming demand increase as professional and collegiate sports come back for their fall seasons.

For inquiries or additional information, please contact Private Jet Services at +1 (603) 760-0500 or email [email protected].

SOURCE Elevate Aviation Group