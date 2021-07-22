Elevate: Gaming Glasses Collection Launches At EyeBuyDirect

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has announced the launch of the Elevate: Gaming Glasses collection, a line of 16 new styles for men and women. The frames are designed for comfort while also raising the style game with sleek, tech-friendly details.

Combined with blue light blocking lenses, the Elevate: Gaming Glasses frames can help filter out harmful blue-violet light emitted from digital screens, including gaming devices, computers and phones. There are three options for blue light blocking lenses—EBDBlue, EBDBlue360 (additional anti-glare) and SightRelax (reading enhancement).

All Elevate: Gaming Glasses frames are available for $33 and key styles include:

Kinetic: Features clean lines and sleek curves for a streamlined rectangular style. The semi-rimless lenses are complete with a slim metal brow in matte black or gunmetal, paired with a red acetate accent on the arms. Made with spring hinges for comfort and adjustable nose pads for a custom fit.

All Elevate: Gaming Glasses styles are part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program, which allows customers to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need worldwide. Customers can get their frames even faster with the 2-day delivery option for $29.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's, women's, and children's eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. Offering over 2,000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy 1, Give 1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.

Learn more at www.eyebuydirect.com/ and follow their social channels on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram.

